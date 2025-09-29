Reverend & The Makers reveal gig date at Harrogate's Bilton WMC

Reverend & the Makers announce new tour including Harrogate date

Reverend & The Makers have released their new single UFO on Distiller Records and announced the Old Socials Clubs Tour which includes a date in Harrogate.

A groovy, sceptic’s rumination on our fixation with alien life, featuring gorgeous trumpets from Laura McClure, UFO is the third single to be unveiled from the Sheffield five-piece’s eighth studio album Is This How Happiness Feels, which is set for release on April 24.

The new single comes hot on the heels of Reverend & The Makers biggest headline show to date at Rock N Roll Circus in Sheffield, where the band celebrated their 20-year anniversary with a triumphant homecoming performance for 30,000 fans at Don Valley Bowl.

Frontman Jon McClure said: “I used to think UFO types were barmy. But maybe they’re not. Nobody knows, do they really? What is for certain is that if aliens do come, we should sort ourselves out here on earth beforehand.”

Previous releases from the album are Late Night Phone Call and the irresistible summer anthem Haircut, which featured a duet with Jon and Vicky McClure.

The two pals, who co-founded Day Disco, were interviewed and performed together on BBC’s The One Show. Jon McClure was also a sofa guest on BBC Breakfast, which saw Haircut soar to no.1 position on iTunes.

Reverend & The Makers are: Jon McClure, ead singer, Ed Cosens, guitar, Laura McClure. keys/vocals, Antonia Pooles, bass, and Ryan Jenkinson.

Reverend & The Makers play Bilton WMC, Harrogate, on Friday November 28.