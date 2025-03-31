Revealed: This year's Harrogate Beer Festival attracted more than 2,000 people

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

It’s been revealed that this year’s highly successful Harrogate Beer Festival attracted more than 2,000 paying visitors.

Organisers Harrogate Round Table worked their magic again with another sensation beer festival in which 2,000 attendees graced The Crown Hotel in Harrogate last weekend.

More than half a million pounds for charities have been raised since the Round Table beer festival was founded in 1990.

I spoke to Gary Thompson, Beer Festival Chairman and member of Harrogate Round Table, who said: “Early indications show this is one of its strongest years yet.

Supporting local beers and local charities - Organisers Harrogate Round Table worked their magic again with another sensation Harrogate Beer Festival last weekend. (Picture contributed)

"The exact figures are still being calculated."

Beneficiaries of the funds will go to four fabulous charities: ‘Samaritans in Harrogate, Martins House Children’s Hospice, Harrogate Easier Living Project (HELP) and newly-founded suicide prevention and well- being charity

Jordans Legacy.

In addition to the amazing beers, ciders, wines, gin and prosecco bar, there was the most amazing food.

The Round Table even catered for its rugby sports enthusiasts with an amazing screen for all its beer festival revellers to enjoy.

The music was electric. Resident DJ Mark Green performed the most amazing set on the Friday and Saturday evening.

The Directors performed live Friday evening, and Tony Audenshaw of Emmerdale performed lead vocal alongside his band White Van Man on the Saturday evening.

I was fortunate enough to have a chat with Tony Audenshaw.

Tony is a great charity advocate, Emmerdale actor and long term band member of White Van Man – spanning 24 years.

Tony runs for Pancreatic Cancer UK after unfortunately losing his wife Ruth in 2017 of Pancreatic cancer.

He is passionate about raising awareness of the disease and funds for new life saving treatments.

Looking every inch the dynamic rocker, Tony donned his signature white flares and heeled boots.

White Van Man, performed an outstanding 18 tracks over 1hr15 set featuring songs from: Blur, Pulp, The Travelling Wilburys to Beatles.

Tony said: “We really enjoying playing for Harrogate Beer Festival.

"It’s brilliant! Is really important the crowd enjoy our music and we enjoy playing to them.”

Attendees travelled from Sheffield, Rotherham, Darlington and, even, former Emmerdale actor Matthew Wolfenden made an appearance.

I was lucky enough to get a comment from Matthew, who said: “I’ve lived in Harrogate five years but this is the first time I’ve been available to attend the Beer Festival.

"I’m looking forward to sampling some of the amazing beers tonight.”

It’s fair to say a terrific evening was had by all. Cheers!

Heather L Sheldon