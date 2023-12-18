Revealed: The Kooks, Future Islands, The Cribs and more to star in next year's Live At Leeds: In The Park

Harrogate music fans who love Leeds Festival can look forward to even more great acts this year as its sister event returns.

Launched for the first time in 2022, Live At Leeds: In The Park has now unveiled the first selection of names set to appear for a festival that’s becoming a true foundation of the summer to come.

The big indie names set to transform Temple Newsam Park once again on Saturday, May 25 include The Kooks, Declan McKenna and The Cribs.

Seventeen years since the release of their scene-defining iconic debut album Inside In/Inside Out, indie trailblazers The Kooks remain bastions of the indie banger – ranging from their initial chart-topping hits like Naive and She Moves in Her Own Way to tracks from their latest 2022 album 10 Tracks to Echo in the Dark.

The big indie names who are set to transform Temple Newsam Park once again on Saturday, May 25 include The Kooks (pictured), Future Islands, Declan McKenna and The Cribs. (Picture contributed)

Becoming a vital voice for an entire generation of fans, Declan McKenna continues his march to the very top with unmistakable indie-pop hooklines and a knack for classic songwriting filled with potent lyricism.

Making a musical journey that spans over two decades, no band defines Yorkshire indie punk brilliance quite like The Cribs from Wakefield.

Live At Leeds: In The Park Festival Promoter Joe Hubbard said: “It’s our biggest line-up to date and it’s going to be quite the party.”

Other acts revealed for this year’s event include Future Islands, White Lies, Mystery Jets, Melanie C, The Slow Readers Club, The Mysterines, Antony Szmierek and Nieve Ella.