Revealed: 'Pink Floyd' orchestral show is set to be first-ever outdoors gig at Conyngham Hall in Knaresborough

The 50 Years of Floyd event will take place in the stunning grounds of the Grade II listed Conyngham Hall in Knaresborough.

Presented by the world class Paradox Orchestra on Sunday, September 3, the orchestral tribute to 50 years of one of Britain’s greatest rock bands will bring new life to classic Pink Floyd numbers including Wish You Were Here, Money, and Comfortably Numb.

Many of the talented young musicians in the 20-strong string orchestra trained at Leeds Conservatoire and perform in classical settings all over the world.

They’ve also worked with some of the biggest acts in pop, including Ed Sheeran, Marc Almond, and Liam Gallagher.

The concert by candlelight will be the first to take place close to the river Nidd and promises a festival atmosphere.

Up to 2,000 people are expected in the grounds, where there will be a number of food and drink vendors.

Michael Sluman, founder, and artistic director of Paradox Orchestra, said: “Pink Floyd’s music has taken us on a journey through the past 50 years, capturing the essence of each era and leaving an indelible mark on the history of music.

"Paradox Orchestra is looking forward to performing their greatest hits in a stunning backdrop by the Nidd.

"It’s going to be an unforgettable night."

Tickets are available now on Eventbrite https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/50-years-of-pink-floyd-performed-by-candlelight-strings-tickets-651032695317and skiddle.