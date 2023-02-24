As well as a feast of live music, talks and science with names such as he Comet Is Coming, Public Service Broadcasting and The Delgados, the family-owned and independent festival near Thirsk has announced much of their Big Top programme with a host of stellar stand-up names and exciting new voices in comedy as well as film screenings, fantastic theatre, acclaimed shows and amazing experiences for all ages.

The 13th annual Deer Shed Festival at Baldersby Park will see its comedy line-up in the Big Top headlined by Bridget Christie, Mawaan Rizwan, Fern Brady and the rising star of British comedy – Phil Wang.

The British-Malaysian stand-up comedian and comedy writer won the Chortle Student Comedian of the Year Award in 2010 and is now a sizable name in the USA, as well as the UK.

Other comedy on the bill will be Brennan Reece, Lauren Pattison and Amy Gledhill.

Festival director Megan Evans said: "We are always so proud of our comedy line-up at Deer Shed, with the Big Top being one of my favourite places to visit during the weekend.

"This year promises to be no different, with some huge names like Phil Wang and Bridget Christie joining us for our late-night sets, as well as even more amazing family-friendly comedy still to be announced.’

Running from July 28-31, as well as comedy, the Big Top will also play host to a range of award-winning shows including Jon Robertson’s real life, text-based adventure game, The Dark Room; innovative, interactive comedy with a technological twist from Fox Dog Studios and a one-of-a-kind show from Leeds’ own Hip-Hop polymath; the MC, writer and record-breaking beatboxer, Testament.

While music and comedy remain at the heart of Deer Shed, the festival’s Science Tent, Feral Farm, Wilderwild, Workshops, Literature & Spoken Word Stage, Under 5’s activities, curated food vendors, Film Screenings, Outdoor Theatre, Crafts, Wellbeing Activities, Outdoor Arts and Sports Field will all be making a welcome return in 2023.