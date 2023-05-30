News you can trust since 1836
Revealed: Live music line-up for Bed Fest on Knaresborough Bed Race 2023

The live music line-up has been revealed for this year’s Bed Fest which traditionally accompanies Knaresborough Bed Race.
By Graham Chalmers
Published 30th May 2023, 16:48 BST- 2 min read
Updated 30th May 2023, 16:48 BST

Celebrating its tenth anniversary year, the annual family fun day will take place on Saturday, June 10 at Henshaws Arts & Crafts Centre in Knaresborough.

The superb venue is located on the route of the Knaresborough Bed Race, so spectators can watch the dressed bed teams parade from the gates then come

back inside the venue to enjoy local musicians, food and drinks.

Performing at Bed Fest in Knaresborough will be DJ Rory Hoy and DJ Trev. (1606101AM59)Performing at Bed Fest in Knaresborough will be DJ Rory Hoy and DJ Trev. (1606101AM59)
    The feast of live music, not to forget food and drink, follows hot on the heels of the successful Henshaws Beer Festival which saw 850 people enjoy a full weekend of live music at the arts and crafts centre at Bond End – alongside a smorgasbord of food and drink helping to raise more than £12,500 to support people living with sight loss and other disabilities.

    Bed Fest kicks off at noon and run until 11pm, with wood fired pizzas, loaded fries and sweet treats, plus pop-up Mexican street food thanks to Paradise Tap & Taco.

    Turning Point and Harrogate Brewery will be serving a top range of refreshing beers, alongside an array of gins, wine, fizz, cider and soft drinks for the kids.

    Main stage

    Hell Fire Jack will be appearing on the main stage at Bed Fest in Knaresborough on June 10.Hell Fire Jack will be appearing on the main stage at Bed Fest in Knaresborough on June 10.
    Noon: Graham Chalmers. 12.45pm: DJ Trev (compere). 1.30pm: DJ Reluctant. 2.15pm: Crafted in Rock. 3pm: Tbc. 3.45pm: DJ Trev. 4.30pm: Captain and the Bear. 5.15pm: Oscilantern. 6pm: Leo Hicks. 6.45pm: DJ Rory Hoy. 7.30pm: Drop Leg Steppers. 8.15pm: Lence. 9pm: Hell Fire Jack. 9.45pm: Hot Sauce.

    Acoustic stage

    12.15pm: Beth and James. 1pm: Martin Heaton. 1.45pm: Stellar Anderson Project. 2.30pm: Tbc. 3.15pm: Charlotte and Rosie. 4pm: Tyler Carter. 4.45pm: Oliver Liptrott. 5.30pm: Michael & James. 6.15pm: Freddie Cleary. 7pm: Cheeky Fringe. 7.45pm: Wai. 8.30pm: Keeper of Bees. 9.15pm: Oliver Pinder. 10pm: SMIFF/Chills Myth.

    Gemma Young, Fundraising Development Manager at Henshaws, said: “We are looking forward to welcoming friends old and new to Bed Fest.”

    To ensure your space, pre-book your tickets now, including concessions for children.

    Under-twos go free.

    Complimentary carer tickets are also available.

    BedFest tickets are available to buy at: www.henshaws.org.uk/shop/event/regions/yorkshire/knaresborough/henshaws-bed-fest-2023/

