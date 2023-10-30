News you can trust since 1836
Revealed: Harrogate International Sunday Series to mark 30th anniversary year with world class line-up

A well-established Harrogate event which has been bringing the world’s most talented musicians to town for the last three decades has unveiled its new line-up – with a discount of 10% for any music fan who books tickets for the whole programme.
By Graham Chalmers
Published 30th Oct 2023, 16:32 GMT
Updated 30th Oct 2023, 16:32 GMT
The 30th anniversary of the Harrogate International Sunday Series will see organisers Harrogate International Festivals maintain their award-winning reputation for high quality with a fantastic line-up.

Sharon Canavar, Chief Executive of Harrogate International Festivals, said: “We’re delighted to unveil the programme for Harrogate International Sunday Series 2024.

"While celebrating our 30th anniversary, this year’s programme is forward-looking, featuring award-winning young performers and platforming an exciting blend of traditional and innovative works."

    Set to perform at Harrogate International Sunday Series 2024 - World class violinist Hyeyoon Park. (Picture contributed)Set to perform at Harrogate International Sunday Series 2024 - World class violinist Hyeyoon Park. (Picture contributed)
    Set to perform at Harrogate International Sunday Series 2024 - World class violinist Hyeyoon Park. (Picture contributed)

    This year’s five concerts will blend tradition and innovation in a series of riveting events.

    Taking place at the Old Swan Hotel from January to April, 2024, the Sunday morning coffee concerts will include performances by the following:

    Clarinettist Robert Plane with pianist Tim Horton (playing contemporary pieces).

    Pianist Daniel Lebhardt (playing by Brahms and Scriabin).

    The Astatine Trio (piano, violin and cello, playing Haydn, Mendelssohn).

    Pianist Clare Hammond (playing Hélène de Montgeroult, Clara Schumann).

    Violinist Hyeyoon Park with pianist Zlata Chochieva (playing Vaughan Williams’ The Lark Ascending).

    A discount of 10% is available to those booking a series subscription for all five concerts.

    Booking for the Harrogate International Sunday Series opened on, Monday, October 30 with tickets available to book online from the Harrogate International Festivals’ Box Office on 01423 562303.

    Or book online at: https://harrogateinternationalfestivals.com/spring-festival/

