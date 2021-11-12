Revealed: 2022 music line up for Deer Shed festival in North Yorkshire as tickets go on sale

Brilliant singer-songwriter Nadine Shah will headline Deer Shed’s main stage on the Friday night at the North Yorkshire-based festival.

The all-ages, family-friendly festival near Masham has announced headliners Nadine Shah, John Grant and Django Django for the 2022 event which will run from July 29-July 31.

Widely acclaimed as one of Britain's gems of the independent and alternative festival scene, Deer Shed's programme of music acts for next summer will see the following come to the lovely Baldersby Park at Topcliffe: Dry Cleaning, Billy Nomates, Alfa Mist, Snapped Ankles, Yard Act, Pip Blom, Sinkane, Denise Chaila, The Lovely Eggs, Du Blonde, Katy J Pearson, Porij, CMAT, Bleach Lab, The Bug Club, Balimaya Project, Night Flight, Natalie McCool, Lime Garden and Beija Flo - with lots more still to be announced.

Deer Shed's organisers are also delighted to announce Bristol’s ‘Big Jeff’ Johns will be attending the festival as official artist in residence, creating brand new works live across the weekend in front of this highly civilised festival’s main stage.

Following her mesmerising performance at the festival in 2018, Mercury nominated South Shields singer-songwriter Nadine Shah will headline Deer Shed’s main stage on the Friday night.

Her tour-de-force fourth album ‘Kitchen Sink’ is a favourite of the Deer Shed team who are incredibly excited for Nadine to return and take her rightful place at the top of the bill.

Joining Nadine Shah is American singer-songwriter and Deer Shed favourite John Grant who brings his untouchable back catalogue, cinematic compositions and inimitable voice to Baldersby Park alongside art-rock innovators Django Django.

The Mercury nominated indie innovators will appear at Deer Shed hot on the heels of the release of their acclaimed 2021 album Glowing In The Dark.

Heralded by NME as “a propulsive thrash towards the dancefloor”, London-based quartet Django Django.are perfectly placed to close out the 12th edition of Deer Shed.

For more information, visit:

www.deershedfestival.com

Please note, for anyone who has have rolled over their tickets from Deer Shed 11, organisers thank you for your continued support and patience.