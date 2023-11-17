Return of eclectic Harrogate blues rocker whose music was inspired by Glastonbury Festival visit
and live on Freeview channel 276
After years of playing, four-piece blues rock band Never2Late now consists of SteveB and a revolving cast of top-tier musicians and is known, locally, from performances at the likes of Harrogate’s Blues Bar and venues across Yorkshire.
New single Love Is Wise is a re-working of a track off the band’s first album, It's Hell In Happy Town which was recorded in 2015.
In a way, however, it is down to chance that it happened at all.
SteveB said: “"Having had a very successful career as an orthopaedic surgeon treating knee injuries in professional sportsmen and women, I went into semi-retirement some 12 years ago.
"As a treat my wife and I went to Glastonbury. It was an unforgettable experience and made me determined to start playing my guitar again.”
The talented musician said the band he had originally formed had undergone numerous changes of personnel over the years – demands of family life, relocating to other parts of the country, terminal cancer and the death of its original keyboard player in a road traffic accident.
Praised for the juxtaposition of cool, bluesy music with heated, punk-political lyrics, SteveB’s artistic resolve remains strong, fuelled by inspiration from a variety of influences, from the philosophy of Bertrand Russell to the music of John McLaughlin, Tom Waits, Cage The Elephant and XTC.
Love Is Wise is available via Spotify and Soundcloud.