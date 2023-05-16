Retired pub landlady Anne Sames celebrates her centenary at Ripon care home

Centenarian Anne Sames was joined by her family, fellow residents, and staff at Sycamore Hall Care Home, on Kearsley Road, on her big day, when she was showered with cards and gifts.

The care home was decorated with bunting, balloons, and other decorations, while partygoers passed on their well wishes to Anne and joined her for a singalong to some of her favourite old-time songs.

Mrs Sames also received a specially made birthday cake, topped with her favourite fruit, strawberries.

Left: Anne Sames celebrated her 100 th birthday at Sycamore Hall Care Home, in Ripon. Right: 19-year-old Anne Sames when she joined the Army in 1940.

When staff told her they were celebrating her 100th birthday, she said: “Like hell I’m 100. I’m 16!.”

When asked her secret to a long life, she said: “I don’t have any secrets.”

Mrs Sames was born on April 24, 1923, in Leeds. After the death of her mother, she left school at 14 to help look after her father and older brothers.

She worked as an office junior until 1940 and then, at 19, joined the Army and worked in Nottingham, in the post office section.

Anne Sames and her husband Geoff behind the bar at their pub, The Ridgewood, in the 1960s.

During the Second World War she met her future husband Geoffrey (Geoff) John Ashworth Sames.

Geoff and Anne married after the war in 1945, at All Hallows Church, in Leeds.

The couple were married for 41 years and had five children but sadly, Geoff died in 1986.

During their married life, the family lived all over the world, travelling for Geoff’s job in the RAF. One of their favourite postings was Malta during the 1950s, where they enjoyed the nightlife.

Anne and Geoff Sames during their wedding in 1945.

Mrs Sames said: “I was living in Malta when Prince Philip and Princess Elizabeth were based there. The social life was exciting.”

After Geoff retired from the RAF in 1966, they ran The Ridgewood pub, at Edenthorpe, where Anne became the landlady.

During the 1980s, Mrs Sames worked in a care home in Harrogate before retiring.

She moved to Sycamore Hall Care Home in April 2018, just a week before her 95th birthday.

Mrs Sames family travelled from all over the world to join her for her centenary, including her daughter Val and her husband, who came from North America and her son Chris and family.

As well as her birthday, she had looked forward to the coronation of King Charles III. She said: “Charles is a true gentleman and very good looking.

“He will always help a Damsel in distress.”

Ewelina Sosnowska, home manager at Sycamore Hall Care Home, said: “It was a privilege to celebrate Anne’s 100th birthday with her.

“She had a brilliant day, being treated like the Queen she is.

“She even had a gold crown for her party.

“Anne has a great sense of humour and loves singing.

“She always knows all the words to the old-time songs, so we all enjoyed a sing-along during the party.

