Remarkable live show by SAS hero is coming to Harrogate's Royal Hall soon

Jason Fox - Life at the Limit tour will come to the Royal Hall in Harrogate next month.

Jason Fox - Life at the Limit will take place at the Royal Hall on Tuesday, January 31.

The author of the number one bestseller Battle Scars; Fox is bringing to the stage for the first time the remarkable story of his daring exploits in a distinguished career as an elite operator in the UK Special Forces (SBS).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Life At The Limit is a breath-taking story of Special Forces soldiering; a chronicle of operational bravery, adventure and courage on and off the battlefield.

From gunfights, hostage rescues, daring escapes and heroic endeavours that defined Jason Fox’s service, his incredible journey ends in the very different battle that awaited him at home.

Most Popular

Fox first joined the Royal Marines Commandos in 1992 at the age of 16.

In 2001, he joined the Special Boat Service and reached the rank of Sergeant.

Advertisement Hide Ad

After 20 years of military service, Fox was medically discharged in 2012 after been diagnosed with Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD).

Since then his career as a presenter has gone from strength to strength.

Advertisement Hide Ad

One of the original presenters on SAS: Who Dares Wins which launched in 2015, in 2019, Fox presented the documentary The Final Mission: Foxy's War which saw him return to Afghanistan where he had served.

His second book was Life Under Fire.

Advertisement Hide Ad