Rare screening of Harrogate from the past on film thanks to Yorkshire Film Archive

Specially curated from the collections usually held in its vaults, The Yorkshire Film Archive event will take place at Harrogate Odeon on Monday, September 19.The 90-minute programme will reflect Harrogate and Knaresborough as timeless tourist destinations; the draw of the Spa in its 1930s glory, the glorious madness of the 1970s bed race, the bustling conference centre, and people of the past afternoon tea in floral surroundings.Graham Relton, Yorkshire Film Archive Manager said: "I’m looking forward to sharing old favourites and previously unseen footage from our vaults.“We hold such an amazing collection of Harrogate and Knaresborough films, meaning that – as always – my biggest curation challenge has been what to leave out."As 2022 marks The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, the screening also features footage of coronation celebrations – for Her Majesty in 1953 and for King George VI in 1937.The screening will also include 1970s news footage of the filming in Harrogate of Agatha, starring Dustin Hoffman and Vanessa Redgrave.Paula Stott from Harrogate Film Society said: "Together with Harrogate Civic Society, we are delighted to help present a selection of footage that will appeal to anyone interested in the history and changing face of our town."Stuart Holland, Chair of Harrogate Civic Society, said: “This special event fits in so well with the work of Harrogate Civic Society."We can learn so much from the past and that helps us shape the future."