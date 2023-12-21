Rare chance to see Hitchcock classic on big screen in Harrogate Film Society's exciting new series
Harrogate Film Society is set to debut a monthly Classic Cinema season at the Harrogate Odeon.
The new initiative will he launched in January with Marlon Brando in the multi- Academy Award winning On the Waterfront.
Other screenings in the short season will include Alfred Hitchcock's North by Northwest, La Dolce Vita and To Have and Have Not.
A spokesperson for Harrogate Film Society said: "This will be a rare of opportunity to see these wonderful films on the big screen.
"We are hoping our new season will appeal to all cinephiles in the area both old and young, allowing them to revisit, re-appraise and be entertained by the work of some of cinema's greatest movies of all time."
Founded in 1955, Harrogate Film Society is run by a group of film enthusiasts in an informal and welcoming atmosphere.
It is widely regarded as one of the strongest and most progressive film societies in the north of England.
The Classic Cinema programme is priced at four films for £22 members and £25 for non-members.
Wednesday, January 24: On the Waterfront (1954) USA
Featuring two actors born in 1924 for the price of one in Elia Kazan’s powerful drama - Marlon Brando born April 3, 1924 and Eva Marie Saint born July 4, 1924.
She is the oldest surviving Academy Award-winner.
Wednesday, February 21: La Dolce Vita (1960) Italy
Starring Marcello Mastroianni born September 28, 1924.
He starred in well over 100 films.
Already Italy’s pre-eminent male performer, he achieved international acclaim for this role.
Wednesday, March 20: To Have and Have Not (1944) USA
Starring Humphrey Bogart and introducing to the world, the sensational Lauren Bacall born September 16, 1924.
Wednesday, April 17: North by Northwest (1959) USA
Suspense and wit as Eva Marie Saint born July 4, 1924, plays the mysterious femme fatale, alongside Cary Grant in Alfred Hitchcock’s classy espionage thriller.
More details on the Classic Cinema season at: [email protected]
For information or tickets, visit: https://www.harrogatefilmsociety.org/