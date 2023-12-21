Rare chance to see Hitchcock classic on big screen in Harrogate Film Society's exciting new series

Movie fans in the Harrogate district are being given the rare chance to see classic films on the big screen in 2024.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Harrogate Film Society is set to debut a monthly Classic Cinema season at the Harrogate Odeon.

The new initiative will he launched in January with Marlon Brando in the multi- Academy Award winning On the Waterfront.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Staying In newsletter. What to watch, what to listen to and what to read if you're staying in. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Other screenings in the short season will include Alfred Hitchcock's North by Northwest, La Dolce Vita and To Have and Have Not.

Most Popular

A spokesperson for Harrogate Film Society said: "This will be a rare of opportunity to see these wonderful films on the big screen.

"We are hoping our new season will appeal to all cinephiles in the area both old and young, allowing them to revisit, re-appraise and be entertained by the work of some of cinema's greatest movies of all time."

Founded in 1955, Harrogate Film Society is run by a group of film enthusiasts in an informal and welcoming atmosphere.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is widely regarded as one of the strongest and most progressive film societies in the north of England.

The Classic Cinema programme is priced at four films for £22 members and £25 for non-members.

Wednesday, January 24: On the Waterfront (1954) USA

Featuring two actors born in 1924 for the price of one in Elia Kazan’s powerful drama - Marlon Brando born April 3, 1924 and Eva Marie Saint born July 4, 1924.

She is the oldest surviving Academy Award-winner.

Wednesday, February 21: La Dolce Vita (1960) Italy

Starring Marcello Mastroianni born September 28, 1924.

He starred in well over 100 films.

Already Italy’s pre-eminent male performer, he achieved international acclaim for this role.

Wednesday, March 20: To Have and Have Not (1944) USA

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Starring Humphrey Bogart and introducing to the world, the sensational Lauren Bacall born September 16, 1924.

Wednesday, April 17: North by Northwest (1959) USA

Suspense and wit as Eva Marie Saint born July 4, 1924, plays the mysterious femme fatale, alongside Cary Grant in Alfred Hitchcock’s classy espionage thriller.

More details on the Classic Cinema season at: [email protected]