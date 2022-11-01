Queen's funeral songs will be part of Vocalis remembrance concert in Harrogate

A popular Harrogate chamber choir's next concert is to feature pieces sang at the Queen’s state funeral with proceeds going to the Royal British Legion Poppy Appeal. (Picture by Ian Hill Photographers)

Taking place at St Robert’s Catholic Church in Harrogate at 7pm on Saturday, November 12, the Vocalis concert has the theme of remembrance and will also reflect the 150th anniversary of Vaughan Williams’s birth.

It will feature a performance of his Mass in G Minor, which was written in 1921 for double choir and four soloists, and was first performed liturgically in Westminster Cathedral.

The Vocalis concert will also include William Croft’s Funeral Sentences, William Harris’ Bring us, O Lord God and Vaughan Williams O Taste and See which were performed at the State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II.

Tickets are available via www.harrogatevocalis.org.uk or on the door.

