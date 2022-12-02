£38,500 was raised at the Ripon Cathedral Christmas Gift and Food Fair

An amazing £38,500 was raised towards the music, heritage conservation and education programme at the Cathedral.

One hundred stalls of seasonal gifts and food were on display in the cathedral. A magical seasonal atmosphere was created by various local music groups who volunteered to entertain the crowds; Featherstone Male Voice Choir, Jervaulx Singers, Knot Another Choir, Skelldale Singers, Prima Musica, Aysgarth Prep School, Boroughbridge High School, David Powling and Emily and Adrian Roberts.

Hundreds of hot turkey sandwiches were served along with cups of tea, coffee and mulled wine by the fantastic cathedral volunteers. A raffle and home-made Christmas cakes were also part of the fundraising stalls. Many children enjoyed the Christmas craft activities and made Christmas tree decorations.

Dean John said: “The event marks the start of the Christmas celebrations for the local community, it was wonderful to see so many families both inside the cathedral and shopping in the city.” “The event could not take place without the help of so many volunteers, and we are truly grateful to everyone who helped on the day.

“A huge thank you to one of our volunteers Freda Bottomley, her team and the clergy who raised a record £2,392 selling raffle tickets; the volunteers who baked so many wonderful Christmas cakes and who helped on the day; local Ripon businesses - Hemingway’s, Cocked Hat Farm Foods, Valentinos, Morrisons. Everyone worked so hard and helped in so many different ways to make sure the event was a huge success.”

Although people are understandably holding their wallets tight this winter, there is an overwhelming sense that people prefer to spend within their local areas, giving to independent business, sustainably sourced, handmade and extra precious trades. Ripon Christmas Fair is without a doubt the place to go if you are in search of a more unique well-crafted item, one to cherish and admire.

Ripon Cathedral’s new Director of Music, Dr Ronny Krippner, who is from Bavaria said: “My first Christmas Fair in Ripon – and I absolutely loved it! The combination of tasteful products and quality vendors was spot on. Easily as good as the best German Christmas markets – and then some! I made the mistake of going there with my daughter. I came out a poor man! Ah well…”

The markets that were once considered to be novel, small and passing are seemingly taking over and attracting people back to the high streets, increasing footfall, taking on a more considered approach to buying over the Christmas period often associated with going beyond necessity.

The Fair is receiving some terrific feedback has been received from the stall holders and the fair will take place next year on Friday 24th and Saturday 25th November 2023.

Ripon Cathedral’s next fundraising event will be the Spring Food, Home and Garden Fair on Saturday 15th April 2023.