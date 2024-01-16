News you can trust since 1836
Programme is revealed for this year's Aldborough Festival

Each summer, the Northern Aldborough Festival welcomes opera singers, acclaimed pianists, and jazz ensembles.
By Sue Wilkinson
Published 16th Jan 2024, 08:12 GMT
Updated 16th Jan 2024, 08:12 GMT
Comedienne Amy Webber brings her one-woman show to the Aldborough FestivalComedienne Amy Webber brings her one-woman show to the Aldborough Festival
Marking its 30th year, a charity, the festival’s mission is to bring a high-end live music to its rural location.

This year, there’s a focus on championing young classical talent. The festival runs from Thursday June 13 to Monday June 24.

The opening night sees 25-year-old Tom Fetherstonehaugh conducting Fantasia Orchestra alongside pianist Alim Beisembayev, who at 23 won the last Leeds Piano Competition, performing Tchaikovsky and Chopin.

    Aldborough’s late-night venue the Shed also returns for concert goers who want to continue festivities in a relaxed environment with a variety of live entertainment and refreshments.

    The popular Last Night Outdoor Concert sees the UK’s biggest Queen tribute band, Majesty, perform to 1,000 festival-goers, who descend on the grounds of Aldborough Manor. Audiences are invited to bring a picnic and dance the night away, ending with a spectacular orchestrated firework display.

    Artistic director of the festival is Robert Ogden. Robert runs his family’s flagship jewellery store in Harrogate, which James Robert (JR) Ogden founded in 1893.

    Before taking on Ogden of Harrogate, Robert sang all over the world.

    As a boy, he was a chorister at Westminster Cathedral, before training at King’s College, Cambridge, the Royal Northern College of Music and at the Netherlands Opera Studio.

    Events

    St Andrew’s Church, Aldborough, Thursday 13 June, 6.30pm – Alim Beisembayev, (piano) with Fantasia Orchestra, conducted by Tom Fetherstonehaugh

    Friday 14 June at 11am – Jack Hancher (guitar)Amy Webber

    The Old Hall, North Deighton, 8pm – Amy Webber is the award-winning comedian.

    She brings her hit one-woman show, No Previous Experience, to Aldborough

    Saturday 15 June at 11am – Adriana Babin, pan flute

    St Andrew’s Church, Aldborough, 7.30pm – the Julian Joseph Trio, British jazz

    St Andrew’s Church, Aldborough, Sunday 16 June, 3pm – Young Artist

    St Andrew’s Church, Aldborough, Monday 17 June, noon – New Voices Singing Competition: semi finals

    St Andrew’s Church, Aldborough, Tuesday 18 June at 11am – Lea Shaw (mezzo soprano) with Kristina Yorgova (piano)

    Thursday 20 June at 11am – Mikeleiz-Zucchi Duo – Canadian saxophonist and Spanish accordionist

    St Andrew’s Church, Aldborough, 7.30pm – Viktoria Mullova (violin) with Alasdair Beatson (piano)

    St Andrew’s Church, Aldborough, Friday 217.30pm – Armonico Consort present the Fairy Queen (Purcell), directed by Christopher Monks

    The Grounds of Aldborough Manor, Saturday 22 June, gates open at 5.30pm – Majesty – A Tribute to Queen

    Before long you will be singing, don’t stop me now, as one of the UK’s biggest Queen tribute bands show why they are the champions, as they promise, we will, we will rock you.