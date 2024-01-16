Programme is revealed for this year's Aldborough Festival
Marking its 30th year, a charity, the festival’s mission is to bring a high-end live music to its rural location.
This year, there’s a focus on championing young classical talent. The festival runs from Thursday June 13 to Monday June 24.
The opening night sees 25-year-old Tom Fetherstonehaugh conducting Fantasia Orchestra alongside pianist Alim Beisembayev, who at 23 won the last Leeds Piano Competition, performing Tchaikovsky and Chopin.
Aldborough’s late-night venue the Shed also returns for concert goers who want to continue festivities in a relaxed environment with a variety of live entertainment and refreshments.
The popular Last Night Outdoor Concert sees the UK’s biggest Queen tribute band, Majesty, perform to 1,000 festival-goers, who descend on the grounds of Aldborough Manor. Audiences are invited to bring a picnic and dance the night away, ending with a spectacular orchestrated firework display.
Artistic director of the festival is Robert Ogden. Robert runs his family’s flagship jewellery store in Harrogate, which James Robert (JR) Ogden founded in 1893.
Before taking on Ogden of Harrogate, Robert sang all over the world.
As a boy, he was a chorister at Westminster Cathedral, before training at King’s College, Cambridge, the Royal Northern College of Music and at the Netherlands Opera Studio.
Events
St Andrew’s Church, Aldborough, Thursday 13 June, 6.30pm – Alim Beisembayev, (piano) with Fantasia Orchestra, conducted by Tom Fetherstonehaugh
Friday 14 June at 11am – Jack Hancher (guitar)Amy Webber
The Old Hall, North Deighton, 8pm – Amy Webber is the award-winning comedian.
She brings her hit one-woman show, No Previous Experience, to Aldborough
Saturday 15 June at 11am – Adriana Babin, pan flute
St Andrew’s Church, Aldborough, 7.30pm – the Julian Joseph Trio, British jazz
St Andrew’s Church, Aldborough, Sunday 16 June, 3pm – Young Artist
St Andrew’s Church, Aldborough, Monday 17 June, noon – New Voices Singing Competition: semi finals
St Andrew’s Church, Aldborough, Tuesday 18 June at 11am – Lea Shaw (mezzo soprano) with Kristina Yorgova (piano)
Thursday 20 June at 11am – Mikeleiz-Zucchi Duo – Canadian saxophonist and Spanish accordionist
St Andrew’s Church, Aldborough, 7.30pm – Viktoria Mullova (violin) with Alasdair Beatson (piano)
St Andrew’s Church, Aldborough, Friday 217.30pm – Armonico Consort present the Fairy Queen (Purcell), directed by Christopher Monks
The Grounds of Aldborough Manor, Saturday 22 June, gates open at 5.30pm – Majesty – A Tribute to Queen
Before long you will be singing, don’t stop me now, as one of the UK’s biggest Queen tribute bands show why they are the champions, as they promise, we will, we will rock you.