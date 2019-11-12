PREVIEW: Let It Glow - Harrogate to sparkle this Christmas with Frozen hits

Fans of Disney's Frozen are in for an early Christmas treat at the Big Switch On in Harrogate.

The Ice Queen, Snow Princess and a friendly snowman will be performing songs from the hit film - such as favourite Let It Go - at the Christmas lights switch on in Oxford Street on Thursday, November 14, from 4pm to 6pm.

Superhero Ironman, a dancing elf and Father Christmas will also be making appearances as the Mayor of Harrogate joins Stray FM and a host of local talent, including 15-year-old singing sensation busker Albert Stott.

There will be lots more family fun by award-winning Rascals Entertainment.

Harrogate Christmas Market in Low Harrogate gets underway earlier in the day and runs to Sunday , November 17, opening 10am to 8pm Thursday and Friday, Saturday 9.30am to 8pm, Sunday, 9.30am to 5.30pm.

With nearly 200 stores, the four-day festive market offers high quality Yorkshire and Harrogate products and gifts. Experience real reindeer, Santa’s Grotto, a Craft and Gift Marquee, Food and Drink Marquee, and be entertained by funfair rides and local buskers.

Be enchanted in Harrogate this Christmas

Over 200 children and musicians will will take part ahead of the late night shopping scene.

A Harrogate Christmas Shop Window Competition is also taking place - with more than 50 shops pulling out the stops to impress the crowds with the best festive shop window display.

Look out for the red bauble on display in shop entrances. With categories for large, medium and small retailers, the themes are Illumination, Innovation, and the Spirit of Christmas. Judging takes place Harrogate Rotary Club on November 28.

The contest, now in its 11th year, found fame two years ago on Channel 5’s Harrogate: A Great Yorkshire Christmas.

Harrogate Christmas Lantern Parade

The spa town that has attracted European royalty through the ages.

With its four shopping quarters – Kings, Montpellier, West Park and Victoria – all in easy walking distance, you can browse boutiques and big brand stores.

Stroll cobbled streets, stop at bustling cafes, and enjoy coffee or cocktails. You can even top off a hard day’s shopping with an indulgent visit to the famed Turkish Baths.

From fine art and antiques, to jewellery and independent boutiques, Harrogate puts the charm back into Christmas. What’s more, you’ll find festive fare unique to Harrogate, from Slingsby Gin to Bettys’ indulgent treats, and Yorkshire hampers crammed with local goodies.

Christmas shopping in Harrogate

John Fox, Chair of Harrogate BID (Business Improvement District), said: “For 200 years Harrogate has been attracting visitors thanks to our rich spa heritage.

"We were voted the most romantic destination in the world a few years ago, and I think a lot of our charm is down to our unique architectural style and open green spaces. Harrogate is a special place, where rural traditions find modern expression - it truly captures the spirit of Yorkshire, and the true spirit of Christmas.”

John added: “The Harrogate Business Improvement District (BID) is proud to support Harrogate at Christmas - a team of volunteers who work throughout the year to light up Christmas.”

Here’s a reminder of what to expect in the spa town for the festive countdown…

* The Big Switch On, turning on the Christmas lights, Oxford Street, Thursday, November 14, 4pm to 6pm.

* Harrogate Christmas Market in Low Harrogate, Thursday, November 14 to Sunday, November 17, opening hours Thu-Fri 10am-8pm, Sat 9.30am to 8pm, Sun 9.30am to 5.30pm

* Harrogate Christmas Lantern Parade, town centre, Thursday, December 5, 5pm.

* Harrogate Christmas Shop Window Competition 2019, town centre, to November 28