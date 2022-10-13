PREVIEW: Les Misérables is coming to Leeds Grand Theatre - here's how to get a tickets

BUY TICKETS: Tickets are £79 – £25, may be subject to a booking fee, visit leedsheritagetheatres.com/whats-on/les-miserables.

The magnificent iconic score features classic songs including I Dreamed a Dream, On My Own, Stars, Bring Him Home, Do You Hear the People Sing?, One Day More, Empty Chairs at Empty Tables and Master Of The House.

Many of its songs have become real life anthems of revolution wherever in the world people are fighting for their freedom.

The epic musical retelling of Victor Hugo’s classic novel has music by Claude-Michel Schonberg and French lyrics by Alain Boublil and Jean-Marc Natel translated into English by Herbert Kretzmer and additional lyrics by James Fenton.

It won eight 1987 Tony Awards including Best Musical and has continued winning awards globally. In 2012 a major screen adaptation of the musical was made fast becoming one of the highest-grossing musical films of all time.

Seen by over 120 million people worldwide in 52 countries and in 22 languages, the stage version is undisputedly one of the world’s most popular and contemporary shows.

It regularly tops greatest musical polls world wide.

Now, after nearly a decade since the last sell-out UK tour, Cameron Mackintosh’s acclaimed production will again thrill theatregoers in Leeds.

With glorious new staging and dazzlingly reimagined scenery inspired by the paintings of Victor Hugo, this breathtaking new production was conceived in 2009 to celebrate the 25th Anniversary and broke box office records throughout the UK followed by productions in North America, France, Canada, Australia, Korea, Japan, Spain, Manila, Singapore, Brazil and Dubai.

The production returned to the Imperial Theatre on Broadway for a run of over 1,000 performances.

It relaunched its record-breaking tour of North America in October, a new tour of The Netherlands is set for early 2023 with further productions to be announced.

West End sensation Siobhan O’Driscoll, who also performed alongside Michael Ball and Alfie Boe on their Together Again arena tour, will star as ‘Éponine’ and Lauren Drew is Fantine, on this UK and Ireland tour of Les Misérables

They join the acclaimed company including Dean Chisnall as Jean Valjean, Nic Greenshields as Javert, Ian Hughes as Thénardier, Will Callan as Marius, Helen Walsh as Madame Thénardier, Samuel Wyn-Morris as Enjolras and Paige Blankson as Cosette.

The cast is completed by George Arvidson, Aidan Banyard, Will Barratt, Adam Boardman, Rebecca Bolton, Emily Olive Boyd, Olivia Brereton, Harry Chandler, Rebecca Ferrin, Aimee Good, Steven Hall, Jenna Innes, Tessa Kadler, Damian Kneale, Caleb Lagayan, Abel Law, Joseph McDonnell, Zabrina Norry, Emily Owens, Jordan Simon Pollard, Jamie Pritchard, Dean Read, Rebecca Ridout and Rick Zwart.

Orchestrations are by Stephen Metcalfe, Christopher Jahnke and Stephen Brooker with original orchestrations by John Cameron.

This production is directed by James Powell and Laurence Connor, designed by Matt Kinley, with costumes by Andreane Neofitou and Christine Rowland, lighting by Paule Constable, sound by Mick Potter, projections realised by Finn Ross and Fifty Nine Productions, musical staging by Geoffrey Garratt, and music supervision by Stephen Brooker and Graham Hurman.

Storm the barricades for a ticket! Les Misérables lays Leeds Grand Theatre from 24 November to 10 December, 2022. Photo Danny Kaan

Dean Chisnall as Jean Valjean. Photo Danny Kaan

The Barricade. Photo Michael Le Poer Trench

Will Callan as Marius. Photo Danny Kaan