Power, poetry and technique: Acclaimed pianist to star in Harrogate International Sunday Series' 30th anniversary year
The Hungarian-born musician will take to the stage this Sunday morning, February 18 with a diverse programme that includes Romantic works by Brahms and Scriabin, alongside pieces by influential composers Bartok and Ligeti from his homeland.
The prize-winning pianist, praised by The New York Times for his “power, poetry and formidable technique”, will perform in the intimate setting of The Old Swan Hotel in Harrogate at 11am.
Speaking ahead of his debut in Harrogate in the 30th anniversary year of this world class series, Daniel said: “I always try to have my concert programmes follow some sort of a narrative, where there is a logic or a connecting motive that makes the succession of the pieces more organic."
Tickets are available via HIF’s box office on 01423 562303 or online at https://harrogateinternationalfestivals.com/whats-on/