Pop orchestra Paradox to play Halifax Minster

Paradox Orchestra, known for their of pop, club, and rock hits, will perform the hits of Fleetwood Mac in Halifax Minster on Saturday June 29 at 7pm.

Part of the Halifax Summer Festival, the orchestra promises a spine-tingling evening of enduring hits.

Made up of young northern classical music professionals, the 30-piece orchestra has an enviable reputation for providing a platform for classically-trained musicians to find new audiences.

Halifax Minster’s the Rev Canon Hilary Barber said: “Halifax Minster is delighted to have entered into partnership with Paradox Orchestra and is looking forward to staging their first concert here.

"The Fleetwood Mac concert is one of the headline acts of the Minster’s 10-day Summer Festival, and we feel extremely privileged to be working with them.

"The work that Mikey Sluman, artistic director the Paradox Orchestra, does to make orchestral music accessible to more people is amazing. He is inspirational.”

Paradox Orchestra also deliver ‘Inspire’ events, where schools and charities can attend a free performance that is interactive and educational.

One such charity is Unmasked Mental Health, which Paradox Orchestra has supported in the past.

Mikey Sluman, who founded Paradox Orchestra four years ago, said: “We’ve had some truly awesome audience responses with stand-up ovations at our recent gigs.

"We can’t wait to bring the experience to audiences in Halifax, particularly in such a unique, beautiful, and historic backdrop, which creates such an incredible atmosphere and acoustic to our orchestraevent.

"Whether you are a die-hard Fleetwood Mac fan, or simply appreciate the sublime sounds of orchestral music, this concert promises an uplifting and glorious evening. Please come and be part of it.”

The magnificent building has 900 years of history, and boasts a medieval font cover, stained glass windows, painted ceiling panels and Jacobean box pews.