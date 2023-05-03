Featuring Daisy Dung: Masham Family Fun Day hosts Cow Pat Bingo for the first time in 25 years to raise funds to buy the Community Office building.

The Cow Pat Competition returns to the town on May 8 and it comes with a £2000 prize.

The event will be part of the ‘Masham Family Fun Day’ to celebrate the King’s Coronation this bank holiday weekend.

At 2pm, on bank holiday Monday, four cows will be stationed on Masham football field, ready and raring to go to raise funds for the town’s Community Office.

They will be let out to roam around a fenced off area and find a patch of grass that takes their fancy, the winner will be ‘selected’ when the first cow pat lands.

Arthur Plumpton, a community office volunteer, was involved in several ‘Cow Pat Challenges’ more than 25 years ago wanted to bring the event back to Masham.

He is keen to encourage as many ticket sales as possible, especially as more than 2000 sales have already been made with each additional ticket purchased directly raising funds for the Community Office.

Mr Plumpton said: “These tickets make a fantastic present for family members.

“Every ticket bought gives you the chance to win £2000 and contributes to raising the much needed funds for the building.

“Participants can buy tickets for a numbered square for £1, from Masham Community Office or various other locations around the town.”

Another volunteer, Gaynor Pearson, was asked about any special training the hand-reared Belgian Blues may have received, Ms Pearson said: “These cows don’t need to practice.

“The lush spring grass will ensure a result!”

Mason Dibb, 22, from Masham, will be supplying the four cows.

He said: “On the day, bets will also be taken on which of the four cows, ‘Harry Plopper’, ‘Poo Patrol’, ‘Daisy Dung’ or ‘Storm Pooper’ will be first to do their business?”

Masham, well known for its Sheep Fair and eclectic historical market, has pulled out all the tricks in order to save the Community Office building vital to residents and neighbouring areas.

A spokesperson for Masham Community Office said: “We are an independent charity working on behalf of Masham and surrounding villages keeping residents active and lively.

"We would love to see additional funds raised to meet our target.”

"We have so far raised nearly 85% of the £215,000 goal required to reach the target, so we haven’t got much further to go and believe we have what it takes to reach our target..

“All earnings will be an important investment into the future of Masham’s thriving community.”

In addition to the cow pat competition there will be a car boot sale, children’s sports, a tug of war, sports taster sessions and refreshments, making this event a great day out for the whole family.