'Pink Floyd' tribute event by River Nidd will be Knaresborough’s biggest ever outdoors gig

The outdoor concert will be an orchestral tribute to classic Pink Floyd and is is the first to take place in the grounds close to the River Nidd.

The show promises a festival atmosphere with up to 2,000 people are expected on the expansive grounds, where there will be a number of food and drink vendors.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Headlining the event on Sunday, September 3 are the Paradox Orchestra who will be celebrating 50 years of one of the most influential rock groups in history in the very year which marks the 50th anniversary of Pink Floyd’s iconic album, The Dark Side of the Moon.

Wonderful setting for Pink Floyd tribute - The concert by candlelight will feature a 20-strong string orchestra in the stunning grounds of the Grade II listed Conyngham Hall in Knaresborough. (Picture contributed)

Most Popular

The concert by candlelight will feature the 20-strong string orchestra in the stunning grounds of the Grade II listed Conyngham Hall in Knaresborough.

The orchestra’s expert musicianship and imaginative arrangements will bring new life to hits such as, Wish You Were Here, Money, and Comfortably Numb.

Many of the young musicians trained at Leeds Conservatoire and perform in classical settings all over the world and they’ve also worked with some of the biggest acts in pop, including Ed Sheeran, Marc Almond, and Liam Gallagher.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Michael Sluman, founder, and artistic director of Paradox Orchestra, said: "We promise audiences an incredibly high-level of musicianship on stage, as well as a showmanship associated with world-class large-scale orchestras.

"Paradox Orchestra is looking forward to performing their greatest hits in such a stunning backdrop by the River Nidd.

"It’s going to be an unforgettable night in the relaxing and beautiful outdoor setting of Conyngham, near to Knaresborough’s iconic riverside.”

The open air concert will start at 19:30pm.

As seating is not provided, audiences are welcome to bring blankets or their own seating as required. Alcohol is not permitted to be taken onto the site, but available to buy on site from vendors.

Tickets, £25 + Box Office Fee, are available on Eventbrite https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/50-years-of-pink-floyd-performed-by-candlelight-strings-tickets-651032695317and skiddle.