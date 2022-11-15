Perfect start to Christmas season offered by Harrogate's Vocalis chamber choir

Harrogate's Vocalis chamber choir pictured at Wesley Centre in Harrogate.

Vocalis chamber choir is issuing an invitation to one and all to come along to the warm and inviting Wesley Centre on Oxford Street in Harrogate at 4pm on Sunday, December 4 for The Truth from Above concert to enjoy a feast of Advent and Christmas favourites.

Vocalis’ musical director Alex Kyle has chosen a superb programme featuring pieces by Parsons, Hassler, Bach, Grieg, Bach, Willcocks, Cleobury, and Vaughan Williams as well Rutter’s Nativity Carol and Elizabeth Poston’s Jesus Christ the Apple Tree.

Anthony Gray, musical director of St Wilfrid’s Church, will accompany the choir in this concert.

As well as listening to some lovely choral music, audience members will be able to sing some popular carols and enjoy complimentary seasonal refreshments in the interval to complete the festive feeling.

Vocalis was first formed in 1974 as a night class.

It quickly gained a reputation for choral excellence under the directorship of Dr Clive McLelland, who is now Associate Professor of Music in the School of Music at Leeds University.

The choir changed names to Vocalis under the directorship of Tim Knight in the early 2000's, the directorship of Tim Knight in the early 2000's and that of Edmund Aldhouse in 2012.

Tickets are available online at www.harrogatevocalis.org.uk or on the door.

