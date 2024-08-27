Peace and Love and Rock and Roll!
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Over 100 choir members sang a popular set list which included 'Listen to the Music', the Bellamy Brothers 'Let Your Love Flow', and our debut performance of 'mashups' from The Eurythmics, Bon Jovi, and the Rolling Stones! (Start Me Up/Livin' on a Prayer).
They were thrilled to see the lively audience of family, friends, Baildonites and visitors joining in enthusiastically, led as ever by inspirational MD, Chrus Kemp.
Comments from choir members included:
Great to catch up with so many ATN Choir friends
A brilliant time!
While audience members commented:
You all sounded better than ever!
A real family atmosphere
Couldn't have had a better start to the weekend!
Juanita and Paul of the Bulls Head offered everyone a warm welcome, drinks of course, and delicious food!
This yearly event is absolutely one of the choir's favourite community gigs, where they first performed in 2016.
Choir members were so glad that everyone had such a joyous, happy time.
If you would like to see the All Together Now Choir in action, their next performance will be on Sunday, September 1, on the Ilkley bandstand! This will be a community performance, supporting one of their chosen charities, Moor Time Children's Charity, who are based in Ilkley.
Come along, and join in the fun, from 2pm!
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.