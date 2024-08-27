Peace and Love and Rock and Roll!

By Liz Robinson
Contributor
Published 27th Aug 2024, 10:20 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Saturday August 24 saw the All Together Now Choir delighted to he performing at the very welcoming Bulls Head, Baildon, Shipley. The choir, who rehearse and perform in Harrogate, Skipton and Bingley, as well as Baildon, had the honour of opening Bullfest, for the amazing Harley Davidson Weekend!

Over 100 choir members sang a popular set list which included 'Listen to the Music', the Bellamy Brothers 'Let Your Love Flow', and our debut performance of 'mashups' from The Eurythmics, Bon Jovi, and the Rolling Stones! (Start Me Up/Livin' on a Prayer).

They were thrilled to see the lively audience of family, friends, Baildonites and visitors joining in enthusiastically, led as ever by inspirational MD, Chrus Kemp.

Comments from choir members included:

The All Together Now ChoirThe All Together Now Choir
The All Together Now Choir

Great to catch up with so many ATN Choir friends

A brilliant time!

While audience members commented:

You all sounded better than ever!

MD Chris KempMD Chris Kemp
MD Chris Kemp

A real family atmosphere

Couldn't have had a better start to the weekend!

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Juanita and Paul of the Bulls Head offered everyone a warm welcome, drinks of course, and delicious food!

This yearly event is absolutely one of the choir's favourite community gigs, where they first performed in 2016.

Choir members were so glad that everyone had such a joyous, happy time.

If you would like to see the All Together Now Choir in action, their next performance will be on Sunday, September 1, on the Ilkley bandstand! This will be a community performance, supporting one of their chosen charities, Moor Time Children's Charity, who are based in Ilkley.

Come along, and join in the fun, from 2pm!

Related topics:Harrogate

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.