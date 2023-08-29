Paradox Orchestra's Pink Floyd tribute concert in Knaresborough - where and when

This year marks the 50th anniversary of Pink Floyd’s iconic album The Dark Side of the Moon.

Paradox Orchestra has made a name as one of Yorkshire’s most ground-breaking acts, featuring classically-trained musicians who reimagine rock, pop, and dance classics.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The concert by candlelight will feature the 20-strong string orchestra in the stunning grounds of the Grade II listed Conyngham Hall in Knaresborough on Sunday September 3 at 7.30pm.

Many of the young musicians trained at Leeds Conservatoire and perform in classical settings all over the world and they’ve also worked with some of the biggest acts in pop, including Ed Sheeran, Marc Almond, and Liam Gallagher.

Most Popular

The outdoor concert is the first to take place in the grounds close to the River Nidd and promises a festival atmosphere. Up to 2,000 people are expected on the expansive grounds, where there will be a number of food and drink vendors.

Michael Sluman, founder, and artistic director of Paradox Orchestra, said: “Like a sonic time machine, Pink Floyd’s music has taken us on a journey through the past 50 years, capturing the essence of each era and leaving an indelible mark on the history of music.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Paradox Orchestra is looking forward to performing their greatest hits in such a stunning backdrop.”

The open-air concert starts at 7.30pm.

As seating is not provided, audiences are welcome to bring blankets or their own seating as required.

Alcohol is not permitted to be taken onto the site, but available to buy on site from vendors.