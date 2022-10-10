The talented Tim Stedman is to take the role of Wishee Washee in this year’s pantomime Aladdin at Harrogate Theatre.

The talented Stedman is to take the role of Wishee Washee in this year’s pantomime Aladdin – which will run at Harrogate Theatre from Wednesday, November 23 to Sunday, January 15.As audiences know, it just wouldn't be the same without the hugely popular comic actor on board.Incredibly, Aladdin will be Steadman's 22nd year at Harrogate Theatre panto which is not only important to children, families and schools across the district but to this important arts hub's financial well-being.

Each year tens of thousands travel from all across North Yorkshire to see Tim - a versatile actor who has appeared in Emmerdale, The Bill and The Basil Brush Show on stage at Harrogate Theatre where he first stole the show in the 2000 panto.

The special rapport with the Harrogate public is part of the reason that Tim, who trained originally at the Bristol Old Vic Theatre School, keeps coming back to the town from his home down south.

Harrogate pantomime regular Howard Chadwick will be playing the Dame, Widow Twankey in Harrogate Theatre's Aladdin.

“It’s a wonderful privilege having the opportunity to share Christmas with Harrogate,” said Tim.

“Though it’s hard work it is hugely rewarding to share a magical and funny show with children and families in the Harrogate panto each year.”

The effervescent and very silly Tim Stedman is not the only popular favourite making a return to the cast this year in the theatre’s magical, family-friendly and intelligent pantomime.

Joining the company for the first time as the Genie and DCI Kate in Harrogate Theatre's Aladdin will be Ebony Feare.

And another regular, Christina Harris returns to play Princess So-S.

But there will be some new faces, too, in Aladdin.

Also new to the cast will be Michael Lambourne, who will be playing the dastardly ABBAnazer.

Packed with spectacular sets, sparkle and singalong songs and big hits – but nothing vulgar or tacky – Harrogate Theatre’s magical pantomime is a firm festive favourite, so expect sold-out notices to start appearing.

It all looks so much fun in stage – and so effortless – it’s hard to believe that, after all these years, the talented Stedman approaches the start of panto season each year with anxiety, as well as excitement.

Tim admits he does feel the weight of expectation and the need to always live up to the high standards set by Harrogate Theatre’s panto which in the past has been praised by the likes of Sir Ian Mckellan.

“Even after more than 20 years, I still feel nervy. You never lose that," said Tim Stedman.

“I do feel a sense of pressure to make it better each year. I’m terrified of complacency.”

The panto is such an essential part of Christmas in Harrogate, tickets are already being snapped up for the forthcoming production of Aladdin.

Tim and the rest of the cast will be hoping there is no repeat this year of Storm Arwen, which forced Harrogate Theatre last year to postpone the opening weekend's pantomime performances, though even that did not put a damper on the run.

Aladdin, Harrogate Theatre, Wednesday, November 23 to Sunday, January 15, 2023.