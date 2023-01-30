Pannal Players get ready to bring Dick Whittington to Harrogate to raise funds for charity

Taking place at half-term from February 15-18 in Pannal Village Hall, the volunteer cast and crew are already working hard at rehearsals for this year’s production – Dick Whittington and His Cat.

As always, all the proceeds from the barn-storming show will go to charities close to the Pannal Players’ heart – the Teenage and Young Adult Cancer Ward, St James’ Hospital, Leeds in memory of former Pannal Player, Joanna Luty.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Also staying true to form is the return of panto stalwart Clive Kirkham again as scriptwriter/director and choreographer.

Pannal Players' cast for his year’s panto production – Dick Whittington and His Cat.

Most Popular

Never one to stray into predictability, Clive has come up with another ambitious, witty and daring plot, cleverly weaved the levelling up agenda, political corruption and Brexit - to name a few issues.

In Pannal Players’ version of the classic panto, England is in turmoil, jobs are scarce, prospects in the North are bleak and the south is overrun with rats.

Enter Dick Whittington, his trusty Cat and their alluring companion Ms Tessa Tickle to shake up the old ways and start anew.

Expect a riot of perfect puns, enchanting tunes and enough bravado to break down the old regime.

The production will run daily at 7.30pm with an additional matinee show at 2.30pm on Saturday.

Tickets are available at Pannal Village Hall, Station Road, Pannal with a discount for primary school-aged children.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad