Organisers of a top arts festival 'move mountains' to bring G&S events back to Harrogate

Together again - Organisers say they have "moved mountains" to bring the International G&S Festival back this summer to Harrogate after the 2020 Festival cancellation.

But, they add, the capacity limits for audiences at this year's performances in Harrogate and sister events in Buxton will depend on the Government’s roadmap and the rules on social distancing.

After Covid forced the annual event online last year, the festival will return to the Royal Hall from August 8-18 with all its usual big names.

The award-winning Charles Court Opera will present their production of Iolanthe.

The acclaimed National G&S Opera Company will offer the much-loved HMS Pinafore.

Festival Director, Janet Smith “After the horrible year we have all endured, we cannot wait to get back into the theatre.

“Our seating plan in the theatre is socially distanced, and only 40% of the usual seats are available, so we expect tickets to sell out quickly.”

For something completely different, on Friday, August 13, Simon Butteriss will present The Diary of a Nobody.

The comic masterpiece by George Grossmith and his brother Weedon has been a best-selling novel since its publication in 1892.

Now Butteriss has adapted the book into a hilarious solo entertainment. We will meet him as the hapless Charles Pooter, struggling to retain his dignity in the face of accident-prone Fate, his headstrong wife Carrie, his wayward son Lupin and his not always supportive friends Cummings and Gowing.

COVID-19 restrictions mean that the productions will have to be adapted this year to ensure the safety of performers, audience members and backstage staff, but the Festival says it is confident that these necessary changes will not detract from the enjoyment of the performances.

The Royal Hall, Harrogate, Programme

Sunday, August 8

2.00 pm - HMS Pinafore, National Gilbert & Sullivan Opera Company

7.00 pm - The Mikado, National Gilbert & Sullivan Opera Company

Monday, August 9

7.00 pm - Patience, National G&S Opera Company

Tuesday, August 10

7.00 pm - The Yeomen of the Guard, Forbear! Theatre

Wednesday, August 11

2.00 pm and 7.00 pm Iolanthe, Charles Court Opera

Thursday, August 12

2.00 pm - G&S Express, Charles Court Opera

7.00 pm - HMS Pinafore, National G&S Opera Company

Friday, August 13

2.00 pm – The Diary of a Nobody, Simon Butteriss

7.00 pm - The Pirates of Penzance, Forbear! Theatre

Saturday, August 14

2.00 pm Patience - National G&S Opera Company

7.00 pm The Mikado - National G&S Opera Company

Sunday, August 15

2.00 pm The Pirates of Penzance, National Gilbert & Sullivan Opera Company

7.00 pm HMS Pinafore, National G&S Opera Company

Monday, August 16

7.00 pm The Sorcerer, Festival Production

Tuesday, August 17

2.00 pm G&S Express, Charles Court Opera

7.00 pm HMS Pinafore, National G&S Opera Company

Box Office: 01422 323252 www.gsfestivals.org

More information from the Festival HQ: 01422 323252

