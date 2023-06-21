One of the musical highlights of Harrogate's musical summer as Vocalis gear up for special concert
Vocalis Chamber Choir under Musical Director Alex Kyle is looking forward to its popular annual summer concert in the lovely atmosphere of the Grade II listed St Mark’s Church on Leeds Road in Harrogate.
Taking place on Saturday, July 1, the event has the title ‘Night and Day’ and will offer a joyous and humorous musical journey with music from the 16th century to the present.
The programme will see the morning represented by little-known gems by Tudor composers John Dowland and Orlando Gibbons
The day in the life will continue with work, eating, dancing, and finally beautiful bedtime music including Morten Lauridsen's much loved piece O Nata Lux.
Accompaniment will be provided by Anthony Gray, Musical Director of St Wilfrid’s Church in Harrogate.
Tickets with a reduction for students from www.harrogatevocalis.org.uk.