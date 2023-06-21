News you can trust since 1836
One of the musical highlights of Harrogate's musical summer as Vocalis gear up for special concert

A talented Harrogate choir is gearing up for the highlight of the summer season in a stunning setting.
By Graham Chalmers
Published 21st Jun 2023, 16:01 BST- 1 min read
Updated 21st Jun 2023, 16:01 BST

Vocalis Chamber Choir under Musical Director Alex Kyle is looking forward to its popular annual summer concert in the lovely atmosphere of the Grade II listed St Mark’s Church on Leeds Road in Harrogate.

Taking place on Saturday, July 1, the event has the title ‘Night and Day’ and will offer a joyous and humorous musical journey with music from the 16th century to the present.

The programme will see the morning represented by little-known gems by Tudor composers John Dowland and Orlando Gibbons

Coming soon - Vocalis Chamber Choir under Musical Director Alex Kyle are to hold their popular annual summer evening concert in Harrogate.Coming soon - Vocalis Chamber Choir under Musical Director Alex Kyle are to hold their popular annual summer evening concert in Harrogate.
    The day in the life will continue with work, eating, dancing, and finally beautiful bedtime music including Morten Lauridsen's much loved piece O Nata Lux.

    Accompaniment will be provided by Anthony Gray, Musical Director of St Wilfrid’s Church in Harrogate.

    Tickets with a reduction for students from www.harrogatevocalis.org.uk.

