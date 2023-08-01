One of Harrogate district’s greatest arts festivals is back shortly with a packed programme

Spanning a hectic ten days, feva will feature musical, visual, artistic and spoken word events in venues across Knaresborough from August 11-20.

From Knaresborough Lions Beer Festival to Picnic in the Park, feva Arts Trail to live music shows, the annual Knaresborough Festival of Entertainment and Visual Arts has the lot.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Although a truly community affair full of free events put on by local people, feva is the sort of event where anything is possible artistically – Poet Laureate Simon Armitage turned up in person in 2021.

Feva Arts Trail in Knaresborough will include work by Annie Page who finds inspiration from scenes around Yorkshire and is exhibiting at The Half Moon. (Picture contributed)

Most Popular

Run by volunteers with the support of Knaresborough Lions, for the duration of feva the entire community comes together and its shops and businesses are festooned in festival posters and banners.

Feva chairperson Gwen Lloyd said: “We are a team of volunteers who run feva as a not-for-profit organisation.

"We’ve got so many fun and creative events for all the family coming up at this year’s festival.

"We can’t wait to see everyone there.”

The packed programme starting next week will include:

A Folk Festival at Henshaw’s Arts and Crafts Centre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A recreation of the Cafe del Mar Ibiza experience at Carriages.

A Stockwell Road Allotments Open Day.

Status Faux – A Tribute to Status Quo at Frazer Theatre.

The 5:15s in concert at Knaresborough Working Men’s Club.

History Wardrobe presents Divine Deco at Frazer Theatre.

The Scarborough Mysteries with Crime Writer Kate Evans at Knaresborough Library.

Orb Fest at Orb Community Arts.

Burden of Paradise starring Snake Davis at Frazer Theatre.

Serious Sam Barrett in concert at Six Poor Folk.

Knaresborough Lions Beer Festival at Knaresborough House.

Picnic in the Park in the grounds of Knaresborough House.

One of the highlights of feva each time is always its very extensive Arts Trail held in 20 different locations.

Among the many arts shows are Knaresborough Art Society exhibiting at Gracious Street Methodist Church, digital artist and book binder Annie Page, Claire Baxter of Claire Baxter Galleries in Knaresborough and Pateley Bridge.