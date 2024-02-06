Oh what a lovely show is to come to Harrogate Theatre in 60th anniversary tour of all-time classic

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Despite being set in the First World War, Oh What a Lovely War is a rollicking razor-sharp satire which remains as timely in 2024 as it was in the 1960s.

Featuring iconic songs like Pack Up Your Troubles and It’s a Long Way to Tipperary, Joan Littlewood’s famous satirical musical was first staged in 1963 and rapidly became a cornerstone of modern musical theatre.

Marking the 60th anniversary of the hit show, Blackeyed Theatre’s Oh What a Lovely War stars a talented six-person cast of actor musicians who bring to life Joan Littlewood’s classic musical on stage.

Coming to Harrogate Theatre, Blackeyed Theatre’s Oh What a Lovely War stars a talented six-person cast of actor musicians. (Picture Alex Harvey-Brown)

Coming to Harrogate Theatre from from February 22-24, the production hits out at the ineptitude of leaders, the waste of life and the futility of war – all delivered in a deceitfully jolly, raucous show of singing and dancing.

The cast of the anniversary tour of Oh What a Lovely War stars Tom Benjamin, Tom Crabtree, Harry Curley, Alice E Mayer, Chioma Uma and Euan Wilson.

All of them trained at Rose Bruford, a leading London higher education institution in performing arts and production.

The director is Nicky Allpress (The Shape of Things, The Walworth Farce, My Brilliant Friend), with musical direction by Ellie Verkerk (Burnt City, Punchdrunk; The Color Purple and SIX).Movement Director is Adam Haigh (The Mikado and Ruddigore).