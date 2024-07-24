Official Queen tribute band celebrate 50 years of iconic hit
With musicians hand-picked by Roger Taylor and a show produced by the original Queen stars, Queen Extravaganza: Celebrating 50 years of Bohemian Rhapsody will visit 25 venues across the UK and Ireland in early 2025 including a date at Leeds First Direct Arena on Tuesday February 18.
Alongside the incredible singalong classic Bohemian Rhapsody, fans can expect the biggest hits from the biggest band in the world, including Another One Bites The Dust, We Will Rock You, Radio Ga Ga and many more.
Tickets are available from www.queenonline.com/quex and www.ticketmaster.co.uk
Speaking about Queen Extravaganza, Roger Taylor said: “We hand-pick the most incredible musicians for Queen Extravaganza – and they do a fantastic job honouring our songs. It’s a great show, designed to celebrate the legacy of Queen for fans of all ages.”
Brian May added: “QuEx is something unique - not just a tribute band, but an extension of the Queen family, whose dedication to excellence is now legendary. The Queen Extravaganza Will Rock You!”
Queen Extravaganza has been touring for more than a decade, bringing the spectacular show to fans around the world, with previous tours taking the band to the USA, Canada, Australia, South America and beyond.
The 90-minute set is packed with more than 20 hits taken from Queen’s huge back-catalogue – with fans hailing the show as being the closest they can get to the original.
The 2025 line-up is to be confirmed.
Queen Extravaganza, the official Queen tribute produced by Roger Taylor and Brian May, is presented by Phil McIntyre Live.
For more information visit www.queenonline.com/quex
2025 UK AND IRELAND TOUR
28-Jan
Liverpool Empire
14-Feb
Sheffield City Hall
29-Jan
Bath Forum
15-Feb
Manchester O2 Apollo
31-Jan
Brighton Centre
17-Feb
Newcastle O2 City Hall
01-Feb
Bournemouth International Centre
18-Feb
Leeds First Direct Arena
03-Feb
Oxford New Theatre
19-Feb
Blackpool Opera House
04-Feb
Plymouth Pavilions
21-Feb
Belfast Waterfront
06-Feb
Stockton Globe
22-Feb
Dublin 3Olympia
07-Feb
Hull Connexin Live
24-Feb
Cardiff Utilita Arena
08-Feb
Nottingham Royal Concert Hall
25-Feb
Swansea Arena
10-Feb
Edinburgh Playhouse
26-Feb
Llandudno Venue Cymru
11-Feb
Aberdeen Music Hall
28-Feb
Southend Cliffs Pavilion
13-Feb
Birmingham Symphony Hall
01-Mar
Portsmouth Guildhall
02-Mar
London O2 Indigo
