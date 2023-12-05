Northern Ballet brings children's show Tortoise and the Hare to Harrogate Theatre

Northern Ballet’s heart-warming children’s ballet Tortoise and the Hare will tour to venues across the UK in spring including a stop at Harrogate.

The Tortoise and the Hare is a re-imagining of Aesop’s much-loved fable of a tortoise who, tired of being teased for his slowness, challenges a speedy hare to a race.

The children’s ballet will also stop at Leeds, Huddersfield and York.

Tortoise and the Hare is a re-imagining of Aesop’s much-loved fable of a Tortoise who, tired of being teased for his slowness, challenges a speedy Hare to a race.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Staying In newsletter. What to watch, what to listen to and what to read if you're staying in. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Running for approximately 40 minutes, the colourful production has been created especially for children aged three and above and their families. It is designed as a way for them to experience live dance, music and theatre together at an affordable price.

Most Popular

Many venues, including Harrogate, include a relaxed performance which, while open to anyone, aims to reduce anxiety around theatre visits to help everyone have an enjoyable time.

They may benefit people with sensory or communication difficulties or a learning disability.

Tortoise and the Hare is just one in Northern Ballet’s award-winning series of children’s ballets which have toured to theatres, schools and community centres across the UK.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Choreographed by former Northern Ballet dancers Dreda Blow and Sebastian Loe, Tortoise and the Hare premiered in 2015 and was the second children’s ballet by the pair.

Their 2012 Ugly Duckling was later adapted into a BAFTA winning programme for CBeebies.

The production includes an original score composed by Bruno Merz, set designs by Ali Allen and live music performed by members of the Northern Ballet Sinfonia.

The Tortoise and the Hare is at Harrogate Theatre on Saturday April 6 at 11am, 2pm – relaxed – and 4pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tickets are available now from the box office on 01423 502 116 and online at harrogatetheatre.co.uk