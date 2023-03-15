North Yorkshire’s indie rockers The Doubtful Bottle set to release new single

Since this Bedale and Masham-based guitar band emerged from the embers of previous band The Conspirators in 2017 the core of lead guitarist/vocalist John Gillies and lead singer Genevieve Gillies have released a series of acclaimed records, making international waves.

Now the talented five-piece are set to release new single Mutiny after returning to action after lockdown during the pandemic.

Filled with hooks, a great melody and 'in your face' beat, the band’s energetic new song features a strong message throughout about standing up for yourself and not letting anything get the better of you.

Mutiny was one of the last songs to be recorded at the now defunct Yellow Fish Studios in Lewis, with producer Jake Rousham using the mic technique on the guitars he used on Wilko Johnson in the same spot the week before.

It was recorded onto analogue tape before being transferred onto digital means for mixing.

The track as already received radio airplay on BBC Introducing.

The Doubtful Bottle will be playing a launch party gig at the Fox & Hounds pub in Langthorpe in Boroughbridge on Saturday, April 1.

Other forthcoming appearances include Dishfest in Dishforth on Saturday, April 29, Little Three Live in Thirsk on Saturday, May 6 and the White Bear Music Festival in Masham on Saturday, June 24.