North Yorkshire to welcome King Creosote to join Bombay Bicycle Club, The Coral and CMAT on Deer Shed Festival 2024 bill

Following the original announcement of headliners including Bombay Bicycle Club, The Coral and CMAT, organisers of this family-friendly, independent music and arts festival held in the lovely setting of Baldersby Park near Thirsk have unveiled more gems for this July’s event.

King Creosote (aka Kenny Anderson) will return to Deer Shed after his last performance at Baldersby Park seven years ago.

This time he’s bringing his new album I, Des, in collaboration with multi-instrumentalist and co-producer Derek O’Neill, aka Des Lawson.

King Creosote (aka Kenny Anderson) will return to Deer Shed after his last performance at Baldersby Park seven years ago. (Picture contributed)

Hailing from the East Neuk of Fife, Anderson has long had an affinity for joining forces with other musicians, including The Fence Collective (James Yorkston, KT Tunstall, HMS Ginafore, The Pictish Trail); indie-folk supergroup the Burns Unit (Emma Pollock, Karine Polwart, Sushil Dade) and Jon Hopkins on Diamond Mine.

Also added to the line-up of the highly civilised, three-day festival is Jalen Ngonda, one of the most captivating performers on today’s soul scene, proclaimed by The Guardian as a one to watch, in September 2023.

Joining Jalen Ngonda is Deer Shed favourite John Francis Flynn whose second album, Look Over The Wall, See The Sky, has been nominated for Irish Album of The Year 2023.

Deer Shed is also very excited to reveal their first comedy headliner, The Horne Section.

The six-headed comedy band includes five outstanding musicians and one non-musical stand-up.

They have had two series of their own Channel 4 TV show, an iTunes-chart-topping podcast and are now tuning up their instruments to play live shows.

Running from July 26-29, it’s the 14th year of Deer Shed Festival which was created from scratch in 2010 by local couple Kate Webster and Oliver Jones to bring a high-quality Latitude style event to North Yorkshire with a focus on handpicked new and established indie music and a wide variety of arts.

Acts already announced for 2024 also include BC Camplight, The Go! Team, Los Bitchos, Stornoway, Fat Dog, Liz Lawrence, Personal Trainer, Baba Ali, Picture Parlour and The Tubs