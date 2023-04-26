News you can trust since 1836
New: The essential guide to Harrogate district events and concerts not to miss in April and May 2023

Looking for shows or events to enjoy over the next week or two in the Harrogate district? Here is our essential guide to what not to miss over the next few weeks.

By Graham Chalmers
Published 26th Apr 2023, 15:05 BST- 2 min read

Thursday, April 27, 7.00pm:

Really Funny Comedy Club with Chris Washington and more hosted by Micky P Kerr at Rooster’s Sample Room, Hornbeam Park, Harrogate.

Thursday, April 27, 7.00pm.

Saturday, April 29 - Hyena Lounge Comedy Club presents Alun Cochrane, Mike Newall, Howard Walker and Andre Vincen at the Manhattan Club, Harrogate.
Most Popular

    Yorkshire Film Archive and the Bishop Monkton Local History Group present Nostalgia films at Bishop Monkton Village Hall near Ripon. Tickets are free to Bishop Monkton Local History Group members.

    To buy tickets, call 01765 676538 or via email [email protected]

    Friday, April 28, 8.00pm:

    Big Girls Don’t Cry 2023 tour tribute to Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons at the Royal Hall, Harrogate.

    Friday, April 28, 9.00pm:

    Hard rocking blues power trio Sandraiser play the music of Jimi Hendrix and Rory Gallagher at the Blues Bar, Harrogate.

    Friday, April 28, 10.00pm:

    Live music with The Robbie Miller Band at The Den, Cambridge Road, Harrogate.

    Saturday, April 29, 8.00pm:

    Hyena Lounge Comedy Club presents Alun Cochrane, Mike Newall, Howard Walker and Andre Vincen at the Manhattan Club, Harrogate.

    Tickets from www.hyenalounge.com/shows-in-harrogate/

    Saturday, April 29, 2.00pm:

    Susie Dent – The Secret Life of Words at the Royal Hall, Harrogate.

    Sunday, April 30, 6.30pm:

    Live rock classics with Vintage at Bilton Club, Harrogate.

    Sunday, April 30, 9.00pm:

    Live music with Howling Matt at the Blues Bar, Harrogate.

    Sunday, April 30, 8.00pm:

    Live rock and punk music from Cosmic Kitten and Voodoo Radio at The Den, Cambridge Road, Harrogate.

    Monday, May 1, 8.00pm:

    Frazer Theatre Comedy Club presents Rob Mulholland – Born Ready at Frazer Theatre, Knaresborough.

    Wednesday, May 3, 10.00am-4.00pm:

    Royal Hall Open Day. Free entry, Guided tours at 11.00am and 2.00pm.

    To reserve a slot for the tours visit our website at royalhallrestorationtrust.org.uk/visit-us/’.

    Thursday, May 4, 7.30pm:

    Award-winning play Sap at Harrogate Theatre.

    Friday, May 5, 8.00pm:

    Frazer Theatre Comedy Club presents Stephen Carlin, Naomi Cooper, Joseph Emslie and MC Harriet Dyer at Frazer Theatre, Knaresborough.

    Friday, May 5, 7.30pm:

    Ronnie Scott’s Jazz Club presents the Ronnie Scott Story at Harrogate Theatre.

    Friday, May 5, 8.00pm:

    Frazer Theatre Comedy Club with Harriet Dyer and more at Frazer Theatre, Knaresborough.

    Wednesday, May 10, 7.30pm:

    Vinyl Sessions charity fundraiser on The Beatles’ Abbey Road album with Colin Paine, Graham Chalmers and Jim Dobbs at Horticap cafe, Otley Road, Harrogate. Tickets via Eventbrite.

    Wednesday, May 10, 7.30pm:

    Sadiq Ali stars in The Chosen Haram at Harrogate Theatre.

    Wednesday, May 10, 7.45pm:

    Nat and Dan present The Polar Bear is Dead at Harrogate Studio Theatre.

    Friday, May 12, 8.00pm:

    UK! 80s Live! at the Royal Hall, Harrogate.

    Saturday, May 13, 2.00pm:

    Harrogate Film Society and Harrogate Silent Film presents two shows with live music at Harrogate Theatre – Laurel & Hardy in Another Fine Mess and Buster Keaton in The General.

    Wednesday, May 17-Saturday, May 20, 7.30pm:

    Knaresborough Players present The Vicar of Dibley at Frazer Theatre.

    Matinee 2.30pm on Saturday.

    Saturday, May 13, 8.00pm:

    Maet LIVE & the Never Neverland Express at the Royal Hall, Harrogate.

    Wednesday, May 17, 8.00pm:

    Harrogate Folk Club presents Gary Stewart at Rooster’s Taproom, Hornbeam Park, Harrogate.

    Saturday, May 20, 7.00pm:

    RipleyLive presents Alchemy Live + Cover to Cover at Ripley Town Hall.

