New single by multi-talented Harrogate DJ wins air play on Craig Charles' BBC radio show

Multi-award-winning music producer/DJ and film maker Rory Hoy has just dropped Why Must I Wait with powerhouse vocals by Kiziah of Kiziah & The Kings, the successful soul, funk, rock outfit.

Released by Division Bass Digital exclusively on Beatport, the single is creating a buzz, especially after being pushed by Craig Charles on his afternoon show on BBC 6 Music.

The new collaboration is yet another amazing change of direction by the versatile Hoy whose music career has seen him producing eight critically acclaimed albums and numerous EPs.

Earlier in the year he scored a hit with a track called Shades on Sondae Records.

A hip hop single recorded with US producer Countertop Hero and US rapper Remedy Kincaid, it was hailed as a “golden-age boom-bap banger with trippy beats and dope lyricism”.

Rory’s artistic career actually began in his late teens when he made an award-winning film about living with autism.

Since then he has become an in-demand DJ and producer, working with the greats of the dance scene.

As if that wasn’t enough, after writing The Little Big Beat Book about 1990s dance culture in 2018, last year saw Hoy publish his second book The Beatles - Acting Naturally, which examined the Fab Four’s obscure, rare, unfinished and abandoned film and TV projects.