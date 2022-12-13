New release by popular band recorded at Developing Sounds Studio in Harrogate

Paul Mirfin, right, during recording sessions for his band's new single with producer Jason Odle at Developing Sounds Studio in Harrogate.

Led by the quietly-spoken Paul Mirfin - a rail conductor in his day job – semi-acoustic folk rock outfit The Paul Mirfin Band were first formed in Knaresborough in 2015.

Boasting self-written rootsy but melodic songs, since then PMB have sold out a headlining gig at Harrogate's Royal Hall, as well as as appearing on BBC TV's Songs of Praise.

Earlier in the month saw Paul and the group release a new upbeat track called Being Real.

Now they are set to unleash Devils Displeasure, a bluesier, rockier affair, on December 23.

Paul Mirfin said: “Our latest track is based loosely on the blues folklore story of Robert Johnson who sold his soul to the devil on the crossroads.”

Both songs were recorded at Developing Sounds Studio, Harrogate and produced by the multi-talented Jason Odle.

