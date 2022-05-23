New production of rarely-performed Utopia is highlight of Harrogate's Gilbert & Sullivan Festival

The 28th International Gilbert & Sullivan Festival returns this summer to the Royal Hall, Harrogate

One of the highlights is members of the D’Oyly Carte Opera Company, commemorating the 40th anniversary of the last performance by Bridget D’Oyly Carte’s Company at the Adelphi Theatre, London.

Together Again will be conducted by David Steadman he Festival is delighted to announce a night in Harrogate on Friday August 12.

The acclaimed National Gilbert & Sullivan Opera Company will perform three new productions.

The all-time favourite, the Pirates of Penzance, will be directed by Sarah Helsby Hughes and stars James Cleverton as the dashing Pirate King.

The must-see company’s show of the season is the rarely-performed Utopia Limited, directed by Jeff Clarke and starring Richard Suart as King Paramount.

Last staged by the company in 11 years ao, this promises to be an exciting and visually stunning production.

Jeff Clarke said: “What Utopia is really about is the sending up of Victorian Society and British morals and mores.

“Surprisingly, or maybe not surprisingly, not a lot of those have changed, and there is a lot that is still incredibly relevant to our society today.”

John Savournin directs a new production of Iolanthe starring Matthew Kellett as the Lord Chancellor.

The satirical fantasy conjures the escapism we all need right now with a hilarious story and an abundance of fairies and dim-witted members of the House of Lords.

Jeff Clarke also brings his much-celebrated and much-loved production of Opera della Luna’s HMS Pinafore.

John Savournin brings Charles Court Opera’s Patience and its acclaimed Express G&S.

Forbear! Theatre will perform a new production of The Gondoliers.