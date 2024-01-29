New line-up announcements for Live at Leeds music festival including Corinne Bailey Rae

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Acclaimed as one of the best new festivals in the country after it was launched for the first time in 2022, Live at Leeds: In The Park will take place on Saturday, May 25 in the beautiful green fields of Temple Newsam.

The outdoors cousin of the long-running Live at Leeds in the City held each October since 2007, previous announcements have unveiled the likes of The Kooks, The Cribs and Declan McKenna.

Now, organisers have revealed further additions to the indie music bill over five different stages – including Sea Girls, Circa Waves, Orla Gartland, Hotwax, Tom A Smith, The Clause, Lucia & The Best Boys and Corinne Bailey Rae.

Acclaimed as one of the best new indie music festivals in the country after it was launched for the first time in 2022, Live at Leeds: In The Park will return to Temple Newsam in May, 2024. (Picture contributed)

Looking ahead to her special show at Live At Leeds: In The Park presenting ‘Black Rainbows’ to Temple Newsam, Corinne Bailey Rae said:

“I'm thrilled to be performing in my home town for Live at Leeds.

"I will be playing Black Rainbows, my new album, and the live show is a wild ride through punk, indie, soul and funk.

"I'm telling stories that I encountered while exploring The Stoney Island Arts Bank in Chicago.

"I can't wait! See you there.”

Celebrating indie and alternative music with up-coming as well as established acts, other names set to play this year’s event include Future Islands, White Lies, Mystery Jets, Sprints, Melanie C, The Slow Readers Club, The Mysterines, Antony Szmierek, Nieve Ella,

Live At Leeds: In The Park Festival Promoter Joe Hubbard said: “We're already counting the weeks until we bring the third edition of Live At Leeds: In The Park.

"This truly is our biggest line-up to date and we're over the moon to reveal indie titans Sea Girls, hometown hero Corinne Bailey Rae and T-Shirt Weather charmers Circa Waves to our already-stacked summer billing.

"Live At Leeds has always been the place to find your new favourite acts.”