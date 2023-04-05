News you can trust since 1836
New Harrogate rock band Jaw impress at The Den followed by blistering Hell Fire Jack

A double bill of original Harrogate rock bands showed the town’s live scene is still alive, writes Graham Chalmers.

By Graham Chalmers
Published 5th Apr 2023, 11:34 BST- 1 min read
Updated 5th Apr 2023, 12:16 BST

Performing last Saturday at The Den, one of Harrogate’s now all-too few live music bars, the others being the Blues Bar and Bilton Club, headliners blues rockers Hell Fire Jack bravely offered a support slot to new alt-rock band Jaw.

Any group featuring Biz Denton and Dan Mizen, members of Harrogate’s low key rock royalty, was always going to be good.

But, without sounding anything like Muse, this stunning four-piece Jaw (Biz, Merk, Dan and Ed) matched them for instrumental dynamics and drama.

Harrogate rock duo Hell Fire Jack getting ready to play a blistering set at The Den. (Picture by Graham Chalmers)Harrogate rock duo Hell Fire Jack getting ready to play a blistering set at The Den. (Picture by Graham Chalmers)
    Utilising state of the art sound equipment and effects played its part, too.

    Hell Fire Jack, whose night this was at The Den, always prefer a back to basics approach.

    Though not as sophisticated as Jaw, this energy-steeped duo packed a real wallop and unveiled excellent new songs.

