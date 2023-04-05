New Harrogate rock band Jaw impress at The Den followed by blistering Hell Fire Jack

Performing last Saturday at The Den, one of Harrogate’s now all-too few live music bars, the others being the Blues Bar and Bilton Club, headliners blues rockers Hell Fire Jack bravely offered a support slot to new alt-rock band Jaw.

Any group featuring Biz Denton and Dan Mizen, members of Harrogate’s low key rock royalty, was always going to be good.

But, without sounding anything like Muse, this stunning four-piece Jaw (Biz, Merk, Dan and Ed) matched them for instrumental dynamics and drama.

Harrogate rock duo Hell Fire Jack getting ready to play a blistering set at The Den. (Picture by Graham Chalmers)

Utilising state of the art sound equipment and effects played its part, too.

Hell Fire Jack, whose night this was at The Den, always prefer a back to basics approach.

