New Harrogate event announced to boost community's campaign to create Knaresborough Forest Park

The team are excited to invite members and supporters of the Knaresborough Forest Park project, their friends and families, to a Ceilidh and Curry fundraiser at Pannal Village Hall on Friday, September 15.

Knaresborough Forest Park is the name the volunteers have given to the 60.81 acres of farmland that they are currently in the process of purchasing for the community.

The land was once part of the eastern end of the ancient Royal Forest of Knaresborough.

Knaresborough Forest Park is the name the volunteers have given to the 60.81 acres of farmland that they are currently in the process of purchasing for the community. (Picture courtesy of Knaresborough Forest Park)

Volunteers say it is an important and integral part of a green wildlife corridor between the River Nidd at Conyngham Hall and the Nidderdale Greenway near Bilton.

This includes Long Lands Common - Harrogate’s first-ever community-owned 30-acre woodland and nature reserve.

Long Lands has served as the inspiration for Knaresborough Forest Park, which is now itself an autonomous project within the Community Benefit Society that was set up by Long Lands Common founders.

The Ceilidh and Curry event is set to be a lovely, fun social occasion while raising money for such an exciting project.

Harrogate-based Dark Horse Ceilidh Band will be providing the entertainment after years of experience playing for dances across North and West Yorkshire at a variety of events including weddings, birthday parties and club socials.

"Whether you are having your first go or are an accomplished dancer, with the help of our caller you will soon be dancing like an expert,” the band said.

"Forget any fears of making mistakes; the real aim is to have fun.”

Knaresborough restaurant and takeaway, Zolsha will be catering for the ceilidh with its popular two-course buffet menu.

Liz Baxandall, Knaresborough Forest Park’s Fundraising Coordinator, said: “We are delighted to be hosting what promises to be such a lovely evening with excellent entertainment and food."