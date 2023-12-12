New 'funky breakbeat banger' is released by Harrogate’s greatest living DJ
and live on Freeview channel 276
Renowned music producer, DJ, author and filmmaker Rory Hoy has raced through 2023 with a series of major live dates, new releases and remixes and collaborations.
His latest single Do U Want More is out now on Big Beat Sundays and has already garnered support from Freddy Fresh, Fort Knox Five, Quincy Jointz and airplay on BBC Radio.
Described as a “funky breakbeat banger with infectious”, Knaresborough-based Hoy maintains his reputation as a dancefloor filler.
This year has seen Hoy make live appearances at the likes of Deer Shed Festival at Baldersby Park, Feva in Knaresborough and Helperby Beer Festival.
The multi-talented Hoy has also published a third book on music through New Haven Publishing called All You Need Is Help! How The Beatles Helped Other Artists.
Do U Want More is available on Spotify.