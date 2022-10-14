New family events spice up Raworths Harrogate Literature Festival and they're free

The incredible Talking Heads digital screens at The Crown Hotel in Harrogate for Raworths Harrogate Literature Festival.

The free events are in addition to the stellar line up of writers appearing at this year’s four-day spectacular, produced and curated by Harrogate International Festival and sponsored by law firm Raworths.

Harrogate International Festivals Chief Executive Sharon Canavar said: “This year marks a decade of Raworths sponsoring the annual Harrogate Literature Festival, and, in addition, to the superb line up of writers, we are also producing a host of work across the community.

“These events and installations allow the who community to get involved in this wonderful celebration of the written word, and open the arts - and in particular literature - to as wide an audience as possible.”

A family enjoying Harrogate Book Trail in the Pinewoods in Harrogate as part of aworths Harrogate Literature Festival.

Being staged in The Crown Hotel from Thursday, October 20 until Sunday, October 23, guest speakers include Countdown’s Susie Dent, Fatherland author Robert Harris, BBC 5 Live presenter Nihal Arthanayake, broadcaster and historian Peter Snow, former President of the Supreme Court Baroness Hale, SAS veteran Chris Ryan, and political correspondent Carole Walker.

Without a shadow of a doubt, a ‘head-line’ grabber will the Talking Heads digital screens.

Imagine looking up at The Crown Hotel and being confronted by three giant ‘Easter Island’ heads which talk, sing and tell jokes – but the face on one of them is yours!

The Harrogate International Festivals team has worked with pupils from Grove Road School for the voice overs, and as a thank you will be contributing to its library.

Talking Heads is in situ from Thursday, October 20 until Saturday, October 20 from 7pm until 9.30pm each night.

Already under way and continuing throughout the month is the Harrogate Book Trail.

To celebrate ten years of Raworths sponsorship there are ten QR codes located within the in The Pinewoods, from the top of the Valley Gardens to Harlow Moor Road, with each featuring a fascinating literary fact, and if you collect on the clues and answer the question a certificate will be winging its way to you.

Also held yesterday was the ‘Raworths Run’ which saw the law firm team up with the Early Bird Running Crew for a 6.30am run from Harrogate war memorial in the centre of town.

Meanwhile, for those who enjoy a good read with a pint or a prosecco, then the brand new ‘Publit Trail’ is a must.

It’s a literature crawl with a difference as you can work your way across town and grab a free book in participating venues.

These are West Park, Crown Hotel, Cold Bath Brewery, Slingsby, Everyman, Inn on Cheltenham and Harrogate International Festivals. This takes place between 11 and 23 and no purchase necessary.

Raworths Managing Partner Simon Morris said: “One of our key tenets is contributing to our local community, and these activities will appeal to a wide range of people – and more importantly they are free.”

The festival is only one of a range of annual events and festivals presented by Harrogate International Festivals.

Further information about Raworths Harrogate Literature Festival, and the associated activities, is available at: https://harrogateinternationalfestivals.com/raworths-literature-festival/