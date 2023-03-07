New: Essential what's on guide to shows and concerts in Harrogate district in March 2023

Thursday, March 9, 9.00pm:

Live music with Gypsy Bill and Dell at the Blues Bar, Harrogate.

Thursday March 9-Sunday, March 12:

Julia Donaldson's popular Zog 2023 is coming to the Royal Hall, Harrogate on Friday, March 10 and Saturday, March 11.

Airecon Analogue Gaming Festival at Harrogate Convention Centre.

Friday, March 10, 10.00pm:

Friday Nights Covers Band with Blind Pig Band at The Den, Cambridge Road, Harrogate.

Friday, March 10 & Saturday, March 11:

Freckle Productions present Zog 2023 at the Royal Hall, Harrogate. Performances at 11am, 1.30pm, 3.30pm, 4.30pm.

Saturday, March 11, 7.00pm:

Harrogate Choral Society and the Manchester Camerata perform Gounod – St Cecilia Mass & Puccini – Messa di Gloria at the Royal Hall, Harrogate.

Sunday, March 12, 7.30pm:

Clare Teal - The Clare Teal Seven at Harrogate Theatre.

Sunday, March 12, 7.30pm:

Marie Curie Concert – Last Night of the Proms at the Royal Hall, Harrogate.

Sunday, March 12, 4.30pm:

Adam Larner (acoustic in lounge) at Bilton WMC, Harrogate. Free entry.

Tuesday, March 14, 10.00am-4.00pm:

Open Day at Royal Hall, Harrogate.

Tours at 11.00am and 2.00pm. To reserve a slot for the tours visit www.royalhallrestorationtrust.org.uk/visit-us

Wednesday, March 15, 7.30pm:

Levellers – Acoustic Tour at the Royal Hall, Harrogate.

Wednesday, March 15, 7.45pm:

DIA-BEAT-ES – The world’s first Type 1 Diabetes themed party at Wesley Centre, Harrogate.

Wednesday, March 15, 7.30pm:

Northern School of Contemporary Dance’s postgraduate company presents Verve – Triple Bill at Harrogate Theatre.

Thursday, March 16, 7.30pm:

Menopause The Musical 2 at the Royal Hall, Harrogate.

Thursday, March 16, 8.00pm:

Ray Bradshaw’s new stand-up comedy show Deaf Com 1 at Harrogate Theatre.

Saturday, March 18, 7.30pm:

A choral concert ‘Gloria’ featuring Francis Poulenc’s Gloria and Benjamin Britten’s Rejoice in the Lamb with Vocalis Chamber Choir at St John the Baptist Church, Knaresborough.

Saturday, March 18, 7.30pm:

Music and Mirth concert with The Wesley Singers at Trinity Methodist Church, Harrogate.

Tickets include refreshments (accompanied children free), available from Lynda 07932 672615 and on the door.

Sunday, March 19, 7.30pm:

The Geek Pub Quiz at Major Tom’s Social bar, Harrogate with raffle and prizes.

Saturday, March 25, 7.00pm:

Live music with Howlin' Mat and Dave Speight at Grewelthorpe Village Hall.

Tickets from the Village Hall Cafe or www.wegottickets.com/grewelthorpe

Saturday, March 25, 7.30pm:

Harrogate Symphony Orchestra’s Spring Concert including Rimsky-Korsakov, Schubert and more at the Royal Hall, Harrogate.

Saturday, March 25, 7.30pm:

The Fisher Singers present their Spring Concert in St Wilfrid’s Church, Harrogate with the Senior Choir of St John Fisher Catholic High School performing two of Handel’s Coronation Anthems, John Rutter’s Gloria and more.

Tickets available on the door or via 01423 503467or 07958665410.

Saturday, March 25, 7.30pm:

Ripon Choral Society with three international singers (Alice Coote, Robert Murray and James Platt) perform Elgar’s The Dream of Gerontius at Ripon Cathedral.

Tickets from www.riponchoralsociety.org.uk

Saturday, March 25, 7.00pm:

Ripley Live presents Clearwater Creedence Revival + Joe Martin at Ripley Town Hall.

Tickets from www.ripleylive.com

Sunday, March 26, 11.00pm:

Harrogate International Sunday Series presents Japanese violinist Coco Tomita performing Poulenc, Beethoven, Ravel, Janáček and Clara Schumann at the Old Swan Hotel, Harrogate.

Monday, March 27, 7.30pm:

Harrogate Film Society and Harrogate Civic Society present Harrogate on Film from the archives at the Odeon.

Non-members welcome - cashless payments only. Also matinee at 2.30pm.

Wednesday, March 29, 7.30pm:

Feast of Fiddles Spring Tour 2022 at Masham Town Hall including Peter Knight (Gigspanner, Steeleye Span), Brian McNeill (Battlefield Band), Ian Cutler (Bully Wee), Tom Leary (Joe Brown Band) and Garry Blakeley (Band of Two).