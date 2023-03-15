New Beatles book on 'hidden projects' by multi-talented Knaresborough man set to be published

Like his previous successful book on the Fab Four called Acting Naturally, Rory Hoy's new book, called All You Need Is Help!, will be published by New Haven Publishing.

Scheduled for June publication, Rory's latest work of music history and research will focus on The Beatles' many collaborations and session work.

"As well as their own individual projects, the members of The Beatles also helped out on other people’s records and projects, some credited, some uncredited and some previously unknown gems," said Rory.

Knaresborough DJ Rory Hoy, left, with Fatboy Slim in Manchester.

"This book is a database of these many fascinating collaborations over the years, some which might surprise people.

"Throughout the years, you may have been listening to something which has some Beatle magic on it, without realising it.

"The library at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame has already asked for a copy."

It's been a busy start to the year for Rory Hoy.

His recently-released retro acid techno clubbers single called 303 Fantasy got great feedback from artists such as Graeme Park, Bad Panta and Freddy Fresh.

And Hoy met up with his old friend Norman Cook, AKA Fatboy Slim, backstage before his Manchester gig at Victoria Warehouse.

