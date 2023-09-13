News you can trust since 1836
New 'banging' dance single by Harrogate DJ is going down a storm in Beatport breaks charts

Harrogate’s greatest DJ has unleashed a new single which has shocked even his own fans.
By Graham Chalmers
Published 13th Sep 2023, 10:48 BST- 1 min read
DJ Rory Hoy, an award-winning music producer, DJ, author and filmmaker who started in his teens, has seen his latest track on Diesel Recordings win great reviews even before its official release this Friday, September 15.

A Rave-influenced “Big Beat banger” with a hypnotic vocal hook, the new single, which will be available via Beatport Exclusive, takes no prisoners on the dance floor.

And it’s already doing well in the Beatport breaks charts.

Harrogate DJ Rory Hoy pictured with Dick of Dick and Dom fame pictured back stage at the recent Yorkshire Balloon Fiesta at Castle Howard. (Picture contributed)Harrogate DJ Rory Hoy pictured with Dick of Dick and Dom fame pictured back stage at the recent Yorkshire Balloon Fiesta at Castle Howard. (Picture contributed)
Harrogate DJ Rory Hoy pictured with Dick of Dick and Dom fame pictured back stage at the recent Yorkshire Balloon Fiesta at Castle Howard. (Picture contributed)
    "It's charting higher than Aphex Twin and Chase & Status’ latest single with Becky Hill, not to mention getting radio play on Sirus XM in America,” said Hoy.

    For Rory, who had an action-packed summer of big shows, it’s just one more track in a series of new releases.

    "I have three more singles coming out including one on a very famous Techno label, Bush Records, home of people like Carl Cox, and run by his mate, Eric Powell,” said Rory.

    "I also have a single with Ashley Slater of Freakpower, the band he formed with Fatboy Slim, and another House single, and I am also keeping very busy on the production side.”

    Among the summer events starring the multi-talented Hoy, who is austistic, were the Deer Shed Festival at Baldersby Park, Feva in Knaresborough, the Yorkshire Balloon Fiesta at Castle Howard and Helperby Beer Festival.

    Next up for Hoy, who is a contributor to Harrogate Community Radio, is Oktoberfest in October.

