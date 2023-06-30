New acts announced for Leeds Festival 2023 as tomorrow's stars line up at BBC Introducing Stage

With the main acts firmly in place – headliners Billie Eilish, The Killers and Sam Fender with support from the likes of Loyle Carner, Wet Leg, Foals, Imagine Dragons. Nothing But Thieves, Yard Act, Becky Hill and Declan McKenna – organisers of Reading and Leeds Festivals have now announced an additional 27 artists confirmed to play the BBC Introducing Stage at the three-day festival running from August 25-27.

More than half of the 2023 line-up, including Yard Act, Bilk, The Snuts, Georgia, The Amazons, Don Broco, and Easy Life, have risen from the Introducing Stage with monumental slots and support from the platform on their journeys.

This year the BBC Introducing Stage will feature a variety of acts from the vibrant indie breakout girl band HotWax to the explosive nu-metal influenced bars of ALT BLK ERA.

Appearing on the BBC Introducing Stage at Leeds Festival 2023 - Leeds indie-rock four-piece L'Objectif.

There’s also Ivor Novello-nominated folk-pop artist Matilda Mann, spoken word indie hip-hop artist Antony Szmierek and Leeds indie-rock four-piece L'Objectif.

Further added to the line-up are Mancunian psychedelic garage-rock five-piece The Goa Express, the riotous all-female Bristol punk trio Grandmas House, the soft-spoken bedroom pop maker Lexie Carroll, hip-hop soul artist Native James, the empowering R&B artist Pritt, groovy psychedelic popstar Pixey, and Belfast-based punk-techno trio Chalk.

Also announced are Glaswegian modern metal band Anchor Lane and exclusive to Reading Festival, the fully-fledged popstar Khazali.

With just two and a half months to go until the celebrated festival’s gates open in both Bramham Park, this latest announcement reinforces Leeds Festival’s reputation as one of the most diverse and exciting – as well as biggest – festivals in the UK.

The only blow has been the withdrawal of Lewis Capaldi after Glastonbury Festival.

The international star pulled out of his Leeds Festival headline appearance after telling fans he needed to take a step back from music for the good of his health and wellbeing.

His decision followed his Glastonbury performance on Saturday evening when fans helped him through his set as he faced challenges caused by Tourette's.