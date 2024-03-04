Nearest venues for Only Fools and Horses Musical starring Paul Whitehouse as Grandad

Paul Whitehouse with the West End cast of Only Fools and Horses

Direct from a record-breaking sold-out four-year run in London’s West End, the 10-month tour kicks off in Bromley in September and then travels to more than 30 towns and cities across the country including dates in Leeds and Manchester

“We had four amazing years in the West End playing to packed-out houses every night, so it’s an honour to take Only Fools on the road to towns and cities up and down the country,” said Whitehouse.

“I’m delighted to return to the role of Grandad once more – I’ve really missed him – and audiences will also get to see all the other hilarious characters they know and love from the television series live on stage at their local theatre.”

Based on John Sullivan’s television show, the musical features material from the TV series. With a script and original score written by John’s son, Jim Sullivan and Paul Whitehouse, prepare to get reacquainted with Del Boy, Rodney, Grandad, Cassandra, Raquel, Boycie, Marlene, Trigger, Denzil, Mickey Pearce, Mike the barman and the Driscoll Brothers.

While the yuppie invasion of London is in full swing, love is in the air as Del Boy sets out on the rocky road to find his soul mate, Rodney and Cassandra prepare to say ‘I do’, and Trigger is gearing up for a date.

Meanwhile, Boycie and Marlene give parenthood one final shot and Grandad takes stock of his life

With musical contributions from Chas and Dave, the show features 20 songs including the theme tune as you’ve never heard it before and an array of new tunes full of character and cockney charm.

Whitehouse plays Grandad on the tour when it hits Manchester Opera House from November 11 to November 23 and at Leeds Grand Theatre from February 21 to March 1 next year.