'National treasure' heads for Harrogate's Royal Hall as part of Cause UK event

Miriam Margolyes will appear at the Royal Hall in Harrogate this October hosted by Cause UK. (Picture by Claire Sutton)

The nation’s favourite and, perhaps, naughtiest treasure is to star in an exciting event hosted by Cause UK, on Sunday afternoon at 3pm on October 17.

Clair Challenor-Chadwick, MD of Cause UK, said: “At the age of 80, Miriam has finally decided to tell her life story and it’s well worth the wait.

"After working with Miriam for many years on various projects, it’s a huge delight to be hosting our good friend in our hometown.

"Miriam is the tonic we all need. She is truly a force for good, an inspirational, and endlessly entertaining person. Thank goodness for Miriam Margolyes!”

The long-awaited memoir promises an extraordinary adventure through a truly independent mind and life.

This Much Is True recounts stories that stretch from Scorsese to Streisand, a cross-dressing Leonardo di Caprio to Isaiah Berlin. It’s been praised as clever and self-critical, warm and honest, and full of life and surprises, from the inimitable author.

The Harry Potter actor will be in conversation with former BBC Radio York broadcast journalist, Anna Wallace, followed by an audience Q&A.

Cause UK has hosted many high-profile events over the years in Harrogate.

The creative agency, which works across the UK, supports the arts, social enterprise and the green agenda.

In 2020, the team secured Ken Loach for a sell-out event at the Wesley Centre in aid of the Harrogate Homeless Project, as well as a Royal Hall event with Brian Blessed, who donated his fee to a number of animal charities.

In 2019, Cause UK brought Chris Packham and Steve Backshall to the Royal Hall with bespoke talks, helping to promote the green agenda and the work locally of Nidderdale AONB.

Other highlights include managing the arts and cultural engagement for the Invictus UK Trials in Sheffield and event-managing a concert featuring Gary Barlow to raise funds for mental health services.

The team has raised £1m for charities and the arts over the last decade and provide public relations and events services for good causes.

Cause UK is shortlisted for the PR Agency of the Year at the Prolific North Champions Awards, 2021.